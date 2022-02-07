ERP International Awarded JAIC BPA

LAUREL, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ERP International, LLC (ERP) is pleased to announce that their joint venture, Trillion ERP VentureTech LLC (TERP), was awarded a spot on the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Test & Evaluation (T&E) blanket purchase agreement. This five-year BPA will allow ERP to deliver Artificial Intelligence (AI) T&E services to JAIC and DoD.

The scope of this BPA will involve ERP supporting the DoD and JAIC acquisition, development, and integration of commercial Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and services. Machine learning, deep learning and neural network are among the many components of the AI tools and services.

Prad Coomaraswamy, CTO and President of Digital Solutions, states, “This win is a testament to our commitment to support the evolving needs for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across the Federal Government, specifically the DoD. We are excited to be at the forefront of the application of AI to improve real world outcomes.”

ERP International, LLC is a trusted provider of Digital Solutions and Health Solutions that support clients in both government and commercial sectors. We provide comprehensive technology and business process transformation solutions to Health, Defense, National Security and Homeland Security agencies. ERP is appraised at CMMI DEV Maturity Level 5 and CMMI SVC Maturity Level 3 and is certified as compliant in the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standard, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 Service Management System, and ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Standard. Founded in 2006, ERP is headquartered in Laurel, MD and maintains satellite offices in Montgomery, AL, Reston VA, Huntsville, AL and San Antonio, TX – plus project locations nationwide.

