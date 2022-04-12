Ermetic Announces New Cloud Security Research Organization

Former Microsoft Security Researcher and Multi-Patent Holder Igal Gofman will Lead Ermetic Cybersecurity Lab

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS—Ermetic, a leading cloud infrastructure security company, today announced the appointment of Igal Gofman as Head of Research. He will lead the Ermetic Cybersecurity Lab, the company’s newly formed security research organization which will focus on uncovering threats and vulnerabilities that affect AWS, Azure and GCP platforms.

Igal Gofman is a recognized information security researcher and technologist whose research in penetration testing, threat detection and mitigation has earned several patents. He will drive the Ermetic Cybersecurity Lab research activities into cloud security vulnerabilities, best practices for cloud infrastructure entitlement and security posture management, market education on cloud security risks and product innovation.

“Igal is a highly respected security researcher with deep experience solving complex cloud and enterprise security challenges with Microsoft, XM Cyber and Check Point Software,” said Sivan Krigsman, Chief Product Officer of Ermetic. “His vision will help establish our research division as a thought leader, while helping us extend the capabilities of the Ermetic platform for addressing new threats to all the leading cloud platforms.”

Igal Gofman previously served as Senior Security Researcher at Microsoft, where he focused on threat intelligence and active directory security. As Head of Security Research at XM Cyber, he led a team of security experts embracing an attacker’s mindset. Earlier, as Threat Response Team Lead at Check Point Software Technologies Igal helped develop the company’s intrusion detection system. Igal is a frequent speaker at leading security conferences, including Black Hat, DEFCON, and BSidesSF.

“Protecting cloud infrastructures requires a full understanding of the complex relationships between identities and the full spectrum of cloud resources, as well as how they can be attacked or compromised,” said Igal Gofman. “This is where the Ermetic Cybersecurity Lab will benefit the industry and our customers — by finding and mitigating cloud security risks. I am excited about leading this talented team of researchers.”

