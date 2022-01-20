ERI’s “The Insecurity of Everything” Book Climbs to #1 Best Seller Spot on Amazon

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has announced that its book, “The Insecurity of Everything: How Hardware Data Security is Becoming the Most Important Topic in the World” has achieved “best seller” status on Amazon, reaching the #1 ranking for the Computer Security & Encryption category.

The book was written by several members of ERI’s leadership team, Aaron Blum, Kevin Dillon, Brendan Egan, John Shegerian and Tammy Shegerian and is available for purchase via Amazon Prime as a physical copy or digitally on Amazon.

The book focuses on the various aspects of hardware security that are often overlooked in today’s society, both by consumers as well as businesses. Data destruction and hardware hacking pose a tremendous threat to individuals and organizations alike, and The Insecurity of Everything focuses on the common areas that data impacts in our modern day-to-day lives.

“We’re humbled to learn this week that our book has been such as success,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman/CEO. “It’s particularly gratifying because we did not set for our book to be a money-maker, but a helpful and educational guide and reference for businesses and individuals. In an age of rapid technology turnover, mounting e-waste and the increasing presence of the internet of things, people, organizations and even government agencies are more vulnerable to hardware hacking than ever before – and our book is designed to equip readers so that they can protect themselves from breaches, hacks and cybercrime in general.”

“In our book,” continued Shegerian, “we examine these issues in depth, and explore how they impact every person and organization around the globe today. We also share in detail the right ways to dispose of electronics to be both environmentally friendly and also sensitive to the prevention hardware data breaches. We’re very proud of this book and excited that its critical information has been embraced by such a large audience.”

