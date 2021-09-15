ERI’s John Shegerian Shares Insights on E-Waste Recycling at BofA Securities’ Sustainability and the Circular Economy Investor Summit

Video of Full Presentation Now Available

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BofA–John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, delivered a keynote presentation last week as part of BofA Securities’ “Sustainability and the Circular Economy Summit.”

During the presentation, Shegerian shared some of the latest information about the exponential growth of electronic waste and how e-waste, the fastest growing waste stream in the world today by exponential numbers, is continuing to boom. He also shared critical insights on how businesses can contribute to the solution by becoming part of the circular economy.

“It was a great honor and privilege to present alongside my friends at BofA Securities and other sustainability innovators and investors at the Summit, sharing information about some of the most critical and pressing issues in society today – the mounting glut of e-waste, protecting private data, and moving more and more businesses away from a linear and towards a circular economy,” said Shegerian. “We’re also proud to be able to share best practices and a real-time example of how through innovation and collaboration, we can empower businesses to achieve their ESG and sustainability goals, protect people and the planet and grow our profits all at the same time.”

Shegerian’s entire presentation is available to view here: https://eridirect.com/news/2021/09/john-shegerian-shares-insights-at-bofa-securities-investor-summit

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

