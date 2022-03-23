ERI’s John Shegerian Describes the Latest Data Privacy Challenges at 2022 Digital New York Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cityandstate–John Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was a featured panelist last week at the City and State Digital New York Summit at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

City & State’s 2022 Digital New York event gathered New York’s information leaders in person from government and industry for a day-long, dynamic program of candid discussion and thought-provoking presentations on the innovative ideas being used to improve the delivery of services to both citizens and government agencies.

As part of a cross-disciplinary panel titled “Navigating Threats to Cyber and Physical Infrastructure,” Shegerian was joined on stage by Anna Mercado Clark, Partner, Phillips Lytle LLP; Phil Swain, CISO, Extreme Networks; and Patrick Scully, Director, Product Line Management, Ciena. The panel was moderated by Carlos Kizzee, CIS Stakeholder Engagement Operations, Center for Internet Security.

The experts shared the latest intel on concerns and best practices from varying perspectives about protecting privacy and managing data in the city of New York and beyond.

During the discussion, Shegerian described and shared insights on what types of private and potentially dangerous content can be easily accessed on discarded or even on “wiped” hardware. He also explained key concerns relating to the very real threat of hardware hacking during times of a global pandemic and beyond.

The expert panelists also discussed next steps in terms of data security in New York and best practices in terms of what companies can do to proactively provide solutions and work together with government to keep data safe.

“It has been an honor and privilege to share our insights with the audience at this important, timely summit,” said Shegerian. “It’s rewarding to share what we know and what we’ve learned with other thought leaders, discussing the urgent importance of data destruction, and protecting the privacy of people and businesses. Proper destruction of private data has become a critically important issue and these conversations at Digital NYC have been vital.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com