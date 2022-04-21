ERI’s John Shegerian Describes the Critical Importance of Sustainability and ESG Initiatives at i-SIGMA Conference & Expo 2022

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI–John Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was a featured panelist last week at the i-SIGMA Conference & Expo in Orlando.

The annual i-SIGMA Conference & Expo is the only comprehensive information lifecycle management conference of its kind focused on records and information management and secure data destruction. The event enables attendees to keep up-to-date with the latest trends in secure information governance and management as well as best business practices for the industry.

As part of a panel titled “Master Class in Sustainability,” Shegerian was joined on stage by i-SIGMA CEO, Bob Johnson, who moderated the session. Giorgio Spadoni of OMTRA and Luke Westerman of Computer Recycling Center also added insights. The experts shared insights on how and why organizations should incorporate sustainability and ESG principles as part of their overall processes.

During the discussion, Shegerian described and shared insights on the importance of responsibly and transparently reporting on ESG success and why a focus on ESG today is critical and can lead to a more effective and circular economy overall, while taking nothing away from responsible data destruction protocols.

“As an AAA-certified NAID organization ourselves, it has been an honor and privilege to share the stage with these esteemed professionals and our great long-time friends at i-SIGMA to relay our insights with the audience in-person at the conference this year,” said Shegerian. “It’s rewarding to share what we know and what we’ve learned with other thought leaders, discussing the critical importance of sustainability programs. ESG is something ERI has been doing as part of our very DNA, not just in terms of our own goals and performance but for all the companies we work with and help to achieve their own ESG objectives.”

“The secure destruction continues to evolve,” said Johnson. “Our industry professionals need new skills, new information, new tactics and new strategies to grow and succeed – and sustainability is an important part of that. The type of education and up-to-the-minute information offered at the i-SIGMA conference is incomparable, and this panel is a perfect example. It’s rewarding to have great experts like John Shegerian sharing such critical knowledge with our audience.”

With its certification process long considered the gold standard in data destruction, NAID has served as the watchdog association for secure shredding operators worldwide. The International Secure Information Governance & Management Association (i-SIGMA) is the umbrella association for NAID and other divisions that stand united, heralding the proper information lifecycle management needed in today’s regulatory climate.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

