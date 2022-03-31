ERI’s John Shegerian Describes the Critical Importance of ESG Initiatives Across All Industries at ISRI Convention & Exposition 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI–John Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was a featured panelist last week at the ISRI Convention & Exposition in Las Vegas.

Considered the voice of the recycling industry, promoting safe, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible recycling through networking, advocacy, and education, ISRI stages its annual Convention & Exposition each year as an opportunity for experts to network, deliver educational presentations and exchange vital information about trends and best practices across the scrap recycling landscape.

As part of a cross-disciplinary panel titled “ESG and Business Success,” Shegerian was joined on stage by Susan Robinson of Waste Management (who also moderated the session); Marie Hache of PwC; and Luba Shabal of Closed Loop Partners. The experts shared insights on how organizations can incorporate ESG principles as part of their overall risk management, including cybersecurity, loan eligibility, investments, employee recruitment, and trade.

During the discussion, Shegerian described and shared insights on the importance of responsibly and transparently reporting on ESG success and why a focus on ESG today is critical and can lead to a more effective and circular economy overall.

“It has been an honor and privilege to share the stage with these esteemed professionals and be given the opportunity to relay our insights with the audience in-person at ISRI this year,” said Shegerian. “It’s rewarding to share what we know and what we’ve learned with other thought leaders, discussing the critical importance of ESG programs. ESG is something ERI has been doing as part of our very DNA, not just in terms of our own goals and performance but for all the companies we work with and help to achieve their own ESG objectives.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

