ERI Publishes Annual 2023 ESG & Data Security Report, with Focus on Continued Innovation

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has announced the release of its fourth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Data Security Report for Fiscal Year 2023, which can be accessed on the company’s website at ERIdirect.com.

The report summarizes ERI’s ESG-related achievements, innovations and highlights from the previous year and demonstrates the company’s dedication to exceed its ESG goals and benchmarks. ERI is also the world’s only ITAD/electronic recycling company to achieve carbon neutral status.

The detailed document also highlights ERI’s unique culture and how the team continued to embrace innovation to make 2023 yet another record year for gross revenues and profits, while furthering its mission to protect “people, the planet and privacy.”

The fully illustrated document provides descriptions of a number of ESG-related highlights from last year, including:

Details of the company’s new operations dashboard;

Continued improvements in ERI’s technology, such as the proprietary Optech Capture system, to become more transparent, provide better services for customers while continuing to push sustainability and data security forward through innovation;

ERI’s energy efficiency program;

New R&D focused on enhanced material circularity;

and much more.

“Last year was another successful year on multiple levels for ERI,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman/CEO. “It was our most accomplished year in terms of environmental programs and innovation, and perhaps most excitingly, it set the framework for 2024 – which is shaping up to be a year of significant and impactful transformation, with more bold innovations and meaningful partnerships. As our new report clearly demonstrates, we look forward to continuing to make record profits and grow our shareholders’ value – all while making the world a better place.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type II certification for security and data protection.

