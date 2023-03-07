ERI Partners with Opportunity Enterprises to Prepare Individuals with Disabilities for Electronic Recycling Industry Careers

PLAINFIELD, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is helping people with disabilities to enter the world of electronics recycling – thanks to a unique partnership with a non-profit organization called Opportunity Enterprises.

Opportunity Enterprises (OE) works to maximize self-sufficiency and enrich the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. OE specializes in inclusivity training for employers and vocational training for employees of all abilities.

ERI has established a partnership with OE to train job-seekers with varied abilities to work in the electronic recycling industry. For the program, ERI has established a dedicated training space in its state-of-the-art Plainfield, Indiana facility for this ongoing 10-12 week program. Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to work for ERI.

OE’s new Corporate Inclusivity Consulting service will assist ERI with inclusivity training for employees and management to assist with integrating the new employees into ERI’s work environment. OE will also supervise job coaching for up to two years from date of hire to ensure successful outcomes.

“Our mission has always been to leave the planet better than we found it,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman/CEO. “We are excited to kick off this project as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and ongoing dedication to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. With this program we are not only recycling electronics and keeping toxic e-waste out of landfills, but we are also providing career opportunities in a sustainable industry for people who are differently abled. We’re very proud of our relationship with Opportunity Enterprises and of the fantastic ERI team members who will become part of our work family through this program. When you can make a living and make the world a better place at the same time, that is when the magical journey begins.”

“For over 55 years, OE has believed that employees of all abilities bring a unique set of skills and talents to their role,” said Neil Samahon, OE’s President/CEO. “It’s all about finding the right fit for each person’s strengths, and creating an environment that values inclusivity. Studies have shown that companies who hire people of varied abilities outperform their peers and reported increased productivity, higher profit margins, and higher net income. Hiring someone with a disability is not a philanthropic effort, but truly a way to enhance your workforce performance. We applaud ERI for their innovative approach to expand their workforce.”

With its longstanding dedication to the circular economy and environmental initiatives, ERI is 100% carbon neutral for all of its operational emissions nationwide. It is also the recipient of an overall “A” rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI’s industry) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

About Opportunity Enterprises, Inc.

For 55 years, Opportunity Enterprises has worked to maximize the self-sufficiency and enrich the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. OE is in the business of amazing people serving more than 1,000 people annually with disabilities in Indiana with over 360 staff and many volunteers. To learn more about OE, take a tour, or make a gift, visit oppent.org.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com