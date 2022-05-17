ERI is First Electronic Recycling Company to Achieve SOC 2 Type I Compliance Certification

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SOC—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit and has received its compliance certification, making ERI the first and only SOC 2 certified e-waste recycler in the industry.

SOC 2 compliance certification is recognized globally for its rigor in the review of organizations’ systems and controls. It affirms that ERI’s practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security and data protection.

SOC 2 independent audits are conducted to review companies’ effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection. ERI’s SOC 2 examinations for Type I compliance testing were conducted in accordance with standards from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Type I testing confirms that the company’s systems and controls meet SOC 2 audit standards.

“Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification reinforces ERI’s ongoing commitment to security, data protection and the responsible recycling of all electronic devices,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “Our partners and customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance at the highest level. This process also demonstrates that we are willing and able to provide independent testing and validation that proves our systems and controls for handling data can be fully trusted.”

Shegerian also noted that ERI is now embarking on SOC 2 Type II compliance, which asserts that its internal systems and controls are effective at meeting audit standards on a continuous basis while ensuring that the personal assets of the organization’s potential and existing customers are protected.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com