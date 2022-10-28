ERI Announces Job Fair in Plainfield, Indiana as Employee Roster Continues to Grow

Hiring Event to Take Place November 3rd as ERI Seeks at Least 50 New Hires

PLAINFIELD, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circulareconomy—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to continued growth, it is looking to add more than 50 long-term employees to its staff and will stage a regional job fair event on November 3rd from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at its state-of-the-art facility at 3100 Reeves Road in Plainfield, Indiana.

Available jobs include demolition (power/hand tools), forklift drivers, sorting, sanitation, recycling specialists and asset management (tech). First and second shift positions are available. Starting pay rates range from $15.50 to $18 per hour and full time and overtime opportunities are available. Applications can be completed and submitted on site at the job fair. Gift cards will be raffled off hourly for job fair attendees. ERI will also be providing guided tours.

“We continue to grow exponentially and need new people to join the ERI family all over the country, including at our beautiful Plainfield facility,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “We’re very proud to continue offering great jobs in Indiana and across the nation that are good for the planet and provide opportunities for growth.”

Shegerian added that this will be the first of several forthcoming hiring fairs for ERI around the country.

Interested applicants who are not able to attend the fair are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

Employment Contact: Carol DeBellis, carol.debellis@eridirect.com