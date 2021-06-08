Ergotron’s New TRACE™ Monitor Mount Enables Intuitive Adjustment for Agile Work Environments

Monitor mount redefines how employees interact with displays, whether in the office or at home

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others, today unveiled TRACE™, an innovative and intuitive monitor mount that adapts to the ergonomic needs of each employee, creating agile workspaces at home or in the office. The new monitor mount traces users’ movement to effortlessly transition between individual and collaborative work, always returning to the personalized home position.





As employers look to reimagine office design with more employees returning to the workplace or adopting hybrid work models, the TRACE monitor mount offers smooth adjustability with a refined, clean aesthetic. TRACE encourages collaboration and mobility—designed with distinct vertical and lateral movements to move in a straight line, it can easily be positioned for individual or collaborative work, and then traces back to the natural home placement.

“As work environments continue to evolve, we created TRACE to help employees easily shape their individual workday experiences,” said John DeBauche, senior product manager at Ergotron. “This product reimagines the traditional monitor mount and enables users to effortlessly adjust their screens to a comfortable position whether they are sitting, standing, working alone or with others.”

TRACE can easily be integrated into existing workspaces and offers the assurance of a premium, 15-year warranty and the flexibility of a modular design that evolves with organizational needs. Additional key product features include:

Intuitive adjustment: Effortlessly follows your next move

Adaptable workstyle: Easily transitions between individual tasks and collaboration

More workspace: Lifts screens off the desktop from a compact base

Easy organization: Integrated cable management reduces clutter

Flexible design: Quickly converts to a single or dual monitor configuration

Ergonomic fit: Encourages regular movement to support healthy working

The product is available in a matte black or white finish for single or dual monitor set-ups. TRACE is available for purchase globally, visit www.ergotron.com or call 800-888-8458 to learn more.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others. Using human-centered design principles and the technology of movement, Ergotron builds solutions that help people thrive in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Its custom solutions group develops innovative products for leading global companies in a variety of industries.

Over nearly four decades, the company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit®, CareFit™, LearnFit® and JŪV™. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and produced in Ergotron’s facilities in St. Paul and China.

Contacts

Nikki Hill



651-365-6765



PR@ergotron.com