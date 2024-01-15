Equinox Introduces the Luxe 8700x Payment Terminal

PHOENIX & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equinox Payments (“Equinox”) revealed its new Luxe 8700x payment solution today at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in New York City. The device’s perfect combination of form and function engages customers and withstands the demands of a busy check-out lane. The Luxe 8700x is part of Equinox’s total portfolio of innovative payment solutions, which includes fixed and mobile devices, payment software, developer tools, estate management, remote key injection, and other value-added services.





The crystal-clear display of the Luxe 8700x welcomes customers and the familiar placement of card readers speeds checkout. A unique angled keypad, illuminated chip card slot, and intuitive under-the-display contactless reader keep the lines moving and provide an optimal customer payment experience in most POS environments.

Every feature of the Luxe 8700x is meticulously engineered to tolerate the test of time without jeopardizing extraordinary design. The beautifully veined faceplate is made of ultra-strong Aramid fiber to reduce surface damage from the hard knocks at the checkout. Highly durable, in-mold decorated plastic keytops can’t be snapped off and won’t fade over time. The terminal’s brilliant 5-inch high-definition touch display can be seen in all lighting environments and is chemically strengthened and scratch-resistant.

“We’re excited to introduce this new generation of Luxe devices to our partners and customers,” said Rob Hayhow, vice president, Equinox. “The Luxe 8700x brings eye-catching features to any POS without compromising durability. It sets a new standard for multi-lane devices, elevating the customer experience while reducing downtime and protecting a retailer’s investment.”

The Luxe 8700x features a secure Linux operating system that supports Equinox’s Voyager software or any applications currently running on the Luxe 8500i or Luxe 6200m and managed by Equinox HUB. It offers numerous connectivity options, including wireless, and supports integrated, semi-integrated, and unattended POS configurations. Multiple encryption keys deliver multi-point routing, and in-lane remote key injection reduces downtime.

About Equinox Payments

Equinox Payments looks beyond product features to bring a holistic solutions view of the customer payment experience. Equinox Payments LLC. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The parent company, NBS Payment Solutions, is based in Toronto, Canada, and has been a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to the financial industry for nearly 30 years. For more information about Equinox, visit https://www.equinoxpayments.com.

Contacts

Michelle Wagner



770-331-7010



mwagner@equinoxpayments.com