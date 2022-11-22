Equinor and Cognite Enter Long-term Collaboration to Further Accelerate Equinor’s Digitalization Program

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data—Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced a long-term frame agreement with Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), a world-leading energy company. The collaboration will expand Equinor’s data capabilities and further strengthen its digital program focused on global energy security and energy transition.

The objective for the Equinor and Cognite cooperation is to support Equinor in securing faster value capture from its ambitious digitalization program, using Cognite Data Fusion® as a module in Equinor’s OMNIA data architecture. OMNIA is built on the Microsoft Azure cloud, and the Equinor and Cognite collaboration will progress the deployment of digital solutions on OMNIA.

The Equinor and Cognite collaboration includes building a future-proof data architecture, new ways of working, and advancing industrial data extraction and contextualization. The agreement is an enterprise-wide extension of the collaboration Equinor and Cognite announced in December 2021.

The digital vision of Equinor is to make data available anytime, anywhere; predict and prevent safety and security incidents, make work easier by using robots; connect minds and technology, and ensure safe and secure operations. Cognite is a provider of data contextualization technology and capabilities and will support Equinor’s digitalization ambitions within energy transition and security. Data contextualization enables the development of accessible data models and analytics, empowering employees to develop competitive insights and stress-test hypotheses on a continuous basis.

“We are very proud of our continued collaboration with Equinor, and of supporting Equinor in its digital ambition to shape the energy transition,” says Founder and Chief Strategy & Development Officer of Cognite, Dr. John Markus Lervik. “With increasing market complexity, critical changes in the energy stack, and the growing importance of energy security, DataOps will accelerate digital capabilities for industry decision makers. Our long-term collaboration with Equinor is a great opportunity to demonstrate not only the value of contextualized data but also the value of cooperation to accelerate digitalization as we tackle global challenges.”

