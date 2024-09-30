Equilar and InvestorFlow Partner to Revolutionize Deal Flow in Financial Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equilar, the leading provider of relationship intelligence solutions, and InvestorFlow, a premier deal management and investor communications platform for financial services and private equity, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates Equilar’s real-time executive intelligence with InvestorFlow’s deal management capabilities, delivering a cutting-edge solution to enhance deal sourcing, relationship management and portfolio oversight for financial services firms.





With this new integration, InvestorFlow clients can now leverage Equilar’s comprehensive executive intelligence data to stay informed on key executive transitions, refine relationship mapping and accelerate deal flow. This partnership offers financial services and private equity professionals a streamlined approach to identifying opportunities and maximizing relationships.

Enhancing Efficiency with Integrated Executive Intelligence

Equilar’s data-driven insights, combined with InvestorFlow’s deal management platform, provide users with unprecedented efficiency in tracking executive movements and managing portfolio relationships. The integration allows firms to build personalized outreach strategies based on real-time intelligence, fostering cross-functional collaboration and ensuring teams are equipped with a unified view of their networks.

“At Equilar, we are dedicated to helping firms activate their networks and make informed decisions through real-time executive insights,” said David Chun, CEO and Founder of Equilar. “Our partnership with InvestorFlow is a natural extension of that mission, providing clients with a fully integrated solution that allows them to act quickly on the most current intelligence. Together, we’re delivering a seamless experience that enhances our clients’ ability to close deals and build stronger networks.”

Empowering Dealmakers with Enhanced Tools

This partnership signals a new era for dealmakers in financial services and private equity, equipping them with streamlined workflows and enhanced intelligence on executive relationships. By unifying Equilar’s extensive data with InvestorFlow’s innovative deal management tools, users can effectively manage executive transitions and build deeper, more informed relationships.

Todd Glasson, CEO of InvestorFlow, commented on the significance of the partnership: “InvestorFlow’s mission has always been to simplify and optimize the deal management process. By integrating Equilar’s executive intelligence, we’re empowering our clients to leverage actionable insights, build stronger networks and seize new opportunities faster than ever before.”

Driving Value Creation for the Future

As the financial services industry evolves, the integration of executive intelligence with deal management platforms will continue to shape how firms manage deals and relationships. This partnership between Equilar and InvestorFlow sets a new standard for how data-driven insights can be used to enhance decision-making, streamline workflows and ultimately drive value creation.

By combining their strengths, Equilar and InvestorFlow are committed to delivering powerful, forward-thinking solutions that empower financial services firms and private equity teams to stay competitive in an ever-changing market.

For more information on the Equilar and InvestorFlow partnership, please visit our website.

Launching at the Inaugural Equilar & Nasdaq Value Creation Summit

The official launch of this transformative partnership coincides with the inaugural Equilar & Nasdaq Value Creation Summit taking place today at the Nasdaq MarketSite. This event represents a significant milestone in the role of human capital management and technology in driving value creation within private equity and venture capital. For more details about the summit, please visit Equilar & Nasdaq Value Creation Summit.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of executive intelligence solutions. The company’s expertise in relationship intelligence drives state-of-the-art business development and CRM applications, board and executive recruitment, and compensation and governance strategies. Equilar integrates its extensive database of executive profiles with natural language processing and machine learning AI to enable real-time relationship analytics and targeted outreach for its global clients. Equilar’s commitment to excellence has made it the go-to solution for over 1,000 companies, including 75% of the Fortune 500, top PE/VC firms and leading professional services entities. Learn more at www.equilar.com.

About InvestorFlow

InvestorFlow is a leading deal management and investor communications platform serving private equity and financial services professionals. Its advanced platform helps firms streamline deal processes, manage portfolios, and enhance investor relations. For more information, visit www.investorflow.com.

