Equalum Unveils Continuous Data Integration Platform 3.0

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equalum, a best-in-class provider of data integration and ingestion solutions, today announced the company’s most advanced data integration platform since the company’s founding. Equalum’s Continuous Data Integration Platform (CDIP) Version 3.0 is the first to natively support all data integration use cases under one, unified platform with zero coding, including all required Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Targets. Equalum supports real-time streaming use cases as well as Batch ETL, Replication and Tier One Change Data Capture.

Introducing next-level functionality and simplicity, Equalum CDIP provides a drag and drop interface for real-time and batch data pipeline creation. The solution delivers equal or better performance levels in multi-use case scenarios than users typically experience when using single use-case tools, such as CDC or Streaming ETL tools without CDC. Equalum allows data teams to go from zero knowledge of the platform to basic knowledge with only a few days of onboarding, after which they can go live with their first use case implemented within an hour.

“Equalum helps enterprises address the compelling growth opportunity that is created by digital transformation and hyper-cloud adoption,” said Kevin Petrie, VP of Research, Eckerson Group. “To survive and compete, enterprises need to synchronize operations and analyze opportunities on a real time basis. This requires automatically integrating live data across hybrid, cloud and multi-cloud environments.”

With Version 3.0, Equalum has added dozens of new capabilities to facilitate complex transformations and data manipulations with ease in addition to other new offerings and enhancements.

Support for All Required Cloud Targets – Equalum has expanded support for multiple Azure, AWS and Google Cloud targets, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon RDS for Oracle, Postgres, MySQL and more plus Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google BigQuery, Google DataProc, Google Cloud Storage (GCS) and Google Cloud Database. Also supported are Oracle Databases on Google, SQL Server and Azure.

– Equalum has expanded support for multiple Azure, AWS and Google Cloud targets, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon RDS for Oracle, Postgres, MySQL and more plus Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google BigQuery, Google DataProc, Google Cloud Storage (GCS) and Google Cloud Database. Also supported are Oracle Databases on Google, SQL Server and Azure. Equalum’s Oracle Binary Log Parser (OBLP) – Powerful enhancements have been made to OBLP to drive performance even higher, making it an ideal alternative to Oracle’s deprecation of Logminer. Equalum offers 10x improvements for throughput, an optimal CDC approach and modern pricing based on flows and endpoints.

– Powerful enhancements have been made to OBLP to drive performance even higher, making it an ideal alternative to Oracle’s deprecation of Logminer. Equalum offers 10x improvements for throughput, an optimal CDC approach and modern pricing based on flows and endpoints. SQL Replication Binary Parser (SRBP) – This CDC replication is based on its SQL Server transactional comparative without parsing actual logs and no installation required on the database machine. Equalum reduces 90% of the impact on SQL Server, compared to SQL Server CDC Solution , offering higher performance, better throughput and lower strain on production databases.

– This CDC replication is based on its SQL Server transactional comparative without parsing actual logs and no installation required on the database machine. Equalum reduces 90% of the impact on SQL Server, compared to SQL Server CDC Solution offering higher performance, better throughput and lower strain on production databases. Cloud Target Expansion – 3.0 offers expanded support for Google, AWS and Azure Cloud Targets . Equalum fully supports and future proofs data integration if the decision to move to any of these major cloud targets is made in the future.

– 3.0 offers expanded support for Google, AWS and Azure Cloud Targets Equalum fully supports and future proofs data integration if the decision to move to any of these major cloud targets is made in the future. Replication Group Enhancements – Built directly into the overall Continuous Data Integration Platform, replication groups facilitate large data migrations, cross-platform data warehousing (replicating to a data lake or data warehouse) and managing many thousands of objects using the platform’s no-code user interface (UI). Equalum automatically syncs Initial Capture with Change Data Capture (CDC) to ensure “exactly once” data capture.

– Built directly into the overall Continuous Data Integration Platform, replication groups facilitate large data migrations, cross-platform data warehousing (replicating to a or data warehouse) and managing many thousands of objects using the platform’s no-code user interface (UI). Equalum automatically syncs Initial Capture with Change Data Capture (CDC) to ensure “exactly once” data capture. Automatic Schema Evolution (enhanced) – With other integration solutions, data pipelines often break when there are column changes or when the schema are adjusted. Equalum’s schema evolution simply and automatically allows all changes to be captured and appropriately propagated in real-time.

– With other integration solutions, data pipelines often break when there are column changes or when the schema are adjusted. Equalum’s schema evolution simply and automatically allows all changes to be captured and appropriately propagated in real-time. Industry-First Native Support for all Data Integration Use Cases with no-code – Unique in the category, Equalum is the first to offer Streaming ETL and ELT plus Batch ETL and modern, multi-modal Change Data Capture all under one, unified platform with a no-code UI.

Equalum supports the entire data ingestion development cycle from basic pipeline creation to massive operationalization. The platform provides comprehensive monitoring and execution metrics for all data pipelines in the system. Equalum’s infrastructure also offers high availability and failover protection, safeguarding data as volume and velocity grows.

Ideally suited for a broad range of use cases, Equalum is optimized for real-time streaming data, IoT data streaming; data replication from Oracle with real-time CDC, enhanced batch data ingestion, data file transformation for real-time analytics, MemSQL data replication, real-time ERP/CRM data access, and enterprise-wide data consolidation to data lakes. Enterprise initiatives supported include real-time streaming (ETL/ELT), real time Change Data Capture (CDC), and data warehouse ETL performance improvements.

“We have again sharpened our focus on the high-demand data integration/ingestion sector with this powerful 3rd generation Continuous Data Integration Platform,” said Guy Eilon, CEO of Equalum. “Our latest advancements will be instrumental and uniquely position the company to capitalize on the incredible demand we see in 2022 and beyond.”

