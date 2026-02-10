Equal Parts Secures $23M in Funding to Transform Independent Insurance With Blend of AI Tools and Human Relationships

Series A investment will enable the company to expand footprint, enhance purpose-built platform and target $1B in premiums by 2028

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equal Parts, an insurance platform focused on transforming independent agencies, today announced it has raised $23M in Series A funding led by Inspired Capital. The investment will enable the company to accelerate its mission to acquire independent agencies and equip them with AI tools that extend their reach and increase their impact.

Since its founding in March 2025, Equal Parts has increased revenue growth for its acquired agencies by nearly 40% and delivered bottom-line improvement by almost 50%. The company’s targets include acquiring 25 top-tier agencies this year and reaching $1B in premiums within the next 24 months.

“This funding allows us to expand our reach as the operating platform independent agency owners need and the acquisition partner they deserve,” said Mike Witte, Equal Parts’ co-founder and CEO. “Half the industry is retiring in the next decade. We allow owners to exit without sacrificing their agency’s culture, autonomy or client-focused values. Instead we carry their legacies forward in a new way, with equal parts technology and tradition.”

Independent agency owners historically have faced two tough choices: Sell to a large corporate buyer that values the bottom line over all else, or go it alone and struggle to grow without access to capital, innovative technology or additional resources. Founded by Witte, Mike Meller and Graham Yennie, a team with deep collective expertise in scaling service-based business through acquisition and building AI platforms for digital transformation, Equal Parts offers a third way: empowering agencies to stay independent while scaling faster through shared infrastructure and advanced automation.

Unlike legacy AMS platforms, which are limited by closed data models and shallow APIs, Equal Parts is powered by a proprietary operating system that was purpose-built to ingest acquisitions, standardize and automate workflows, and compound operational leverage at scale. By balancing traditional insurance relationship-building with tech innovations that handle all back-office operations, the platform lets owners focus on client relationships, sales and growth.

“Equal Parts represents a changing of the guard in independent insurance, where subscale agencies are often overlooked or undervalued by private equity,” said Mark Batsiyan, General Partner of Inspired Capital. “We believe the company’s blend of human relationships and custom-built technology will unify and modernize an industry that desperately needs it to survive and thrive well into the future.”

The Series A funding from Inspired, with participation from Equal Ventures, Max Ventures, Genius Ventures, and lending partners, brings Equal Parts’ total acquisition capital raised to $50M. Recent acquisitions include Strategic Insurance in New Mexico and the Austin-based agencies Assurely and Lumen Insurance.

About Equal Parts

Equal Parts is a modern insurance platform that partners with independent agencies to accelerate growth through technology, capital and operational support. By combining advanced automation with a network of entrepreneurial leaders, Equal Parts helps agencies scale faster while maintaining their independence and community focus. Learn more at www.equalparts.ai.

For more information, please contact press@equalparts.ai.