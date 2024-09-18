EPSG is Now Echelon

Company Unveils New Brand; Reinforces Commitment to Providing Value to Sales Partners and Merchants

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EPSG, a trusted payment processing solutions leader, today announced it has evolved its brand to become Echelon Payment Solutions Group (Echelon). The new name highlights the evolution of the company’s growth, limitless possibilities, and evolving demands of the payments industry. With over 4,000 dedicated sales partners processing more than $7.5 billion annually, Echelon puts partners first as it embarks on its next chapter, poised to set new standards of excellence and provide lasting benefits for its partners.





“The evolution of Echelon reflects our success, which is driven by exceptional employees collaborating with outstanding sales partners who deliver quality solutions to merchants,” said Brent Rose, Echelon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are dedicated to serving sales partners and merchants with honesty, integrity, and personalized customer service—emphasizing partner growth over profits, offering fair contracts, and protecting investments.”

Echelon’s dedication to sustainable growth through personal connections and high-touch support, coupled with strict data security standards, is transforming the payments processing landscape. Sales partners and merchants have taken notice as Echelon maintains one of the industry’s lowest merchant attrition rates, has never raised rates or padded fees, and—since its founding in 2006—has distributed residual payments on time without fail.

“Echelon was built by sales partners for sales partners, merchant by merchant,” said Echelon Co-founders and Co-chairmen of the Board Brett Sturm and Richard Ross. “With so many payment options available, it is vitally important to provide technology solutions that meet each merchant’s unique needs.”

Echelon has paved the way for a new era of success. In the first five months of 2024, Echelon secured as much revenue as in all of 2023. Average residual pay outs increased by 24% compared to 2023, and approval rates reached 93%. Sales partners choose Echelon for benefits like lifetime residuals from day one, complete portfolio control, and true business ownership with flexible 1099 and W2 options.

“We’ve built a corporate culture that emphasizes teamwork and a passion for solving technical issues, and the new name reflects those values,” said Jim Czekner, Echelon’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer. “The combination of talented employees working closely with sales partners and merchants allows us to innovate advanced payment and servicing solutions for the rapidly evolving industry.”

About Echelon

Echelon Payment Solutions Group (Echelon), founded in 2006 as EPSG, has been rebranded in 2024 to better reflect the company’s growth and ability to meet the increasing demands of the payments industry. Echelon stands out as a leader, offering stability, secure and innovative solutions, and exceptional customer support. Committed to honest, transparent business practices, Echelon prioritizes the success of its sales partners and merchants. Discover why Echelon is the last stop in payments at echelonpayments.com.

