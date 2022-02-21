Epos Now Taps Prelim to Augment Online Operations for Enhanced Digital POS Experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prelim, a fintech provider optimizing digital banking experiences for financial institutions, announced its newest partnership with Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company that specializes in digital Point of Sale systems (POS). Prelim’s flexible low code solution will allow Epos Now to offer an enhanced digital experience, simplifying financial services onboarding for small businesses around the world.

Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider supporting over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries provides flexible software customized for each business’ specific needs and enables convenient access to financial services like payment acceptance and credit. Prelim’s technology will accelerate Epos Now customer’s access to the financial services they rely on to run and grow their businesses.

“We’re excited to work with Prelim to automate our onboarding processes because of how their platform supports our growth. With Prelim we can handle every flavor of compliance requirement we face as we expand our suite of financial services and launch in more countries across the globe,” said Jacob Olins, Vice President of Marketplace and Embedded Finance at Epos Now.

“As Prelim’s first international client, we’re excited to be working with Epos Now and by the opportunity for Prelim’s solution to support their clients. I look forward to our partnership and how our technology will help enhance and simplify the digital payments needs of retail and hospitality professionals around the world,” said Heang Chan, CEO and founder of Prelim.

About Prelim

Prelim helps financial institutions digitize the customer journey from onboarding to servicing while also improving the employee journey by streamlining and automating internal operations from reviewing to processing to underwriting to servicing. Built by banking experts, Prelim’s no-code, white-labeled platform delivers a better customer experience by automating the workflows and processes for financial institutions, from identity verification to issuing services from the core and so much more. For more information, visit Prelim.com.

