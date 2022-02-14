Epirus Unveils Portable HPM Leonidas™ Pod, Expanding Advanced Electronic Warfare Product Portfolio

Modular HPM system is the latest addition to company’s Leonidas family of products that enable a layered defense forcefield to protect against electronic threats

Epirus’ Leonidas family of products utilize software-defined HPM technology to unlock unprecedented EW capabilities. Leonidas ground-based systems allow for defensive 360-degree forward operating base protection from incoming threats. The newly introduced Leonidas Pod enables a range of mission capabilities and, with multiple mount options to maximize portability, can advance directly to the threat environment. With Leonidas deployed alongside a drone-mounted Leonidas Pod, the systems work in unison to achieve greater power and range and create a layered defense forcefield.

Epirus’ Leonidas systems are not constrained by magazine depth nor capacity and offer a far more cost-effective solution to countering electronic threats as compared to kinetic approaches, which can cost millions for a single munition. Epirus HPM achieves rapid firing on any target with near-instant effects, without reloading or overheating. Both Leonidas and Leonidas Pod are interoperable by design and their scalability allows for seamless compatibility with partner systems in support of a fully integrated counter-electronics kill chain.

Leonidas Pod features a unique form factor – marked by its unprecedented size and portability – and is able to power up and down in minutes, not hours, to rapidly respond to evolving threat environments. In addition, the system’s extended battery life allows users to take Leonidas Pod directly to the threat area, no matter the domain, and safely return to base. When drone-mounted, for example, Leonidas Pod’s standby mode allows operators the flexibility to only activate the system when needed and further extend battery life.

“Epirus’ revolutionary approach to power management has ushered in breakthrough electronic warfare systems to fill immediate capability gaps. With the continued advancement of Leonidas and now with the rapid commercialization of Leonidas Pod, Epirus continues to prove that lasting innovation does not have to take decades,” said Andy Lowery, Chief Product Officer, Epirus. “We look forward to working with our partners as we continue to drive mission success, support critical national security efforts and expand into new markets.”

Leonidas Pod marks the next chapter of Epirus innovation and adds to the company’s wide range of security solutions across government and commercial applications. In 2020, the company introduced its ground-based Leonidas system – the only counter-electronics weapon with proven counter-drone swarm and precision strike capabilities. Throughout three highly successful field demonstrations in 2021, Leonidas achieved positive effects on both rotary and fixed-wing drones across a number of real-time scenarios. At its most recent demonstration, Leonidas successfully disabled an outboard ship motor, cementing the system’s broader counter-electronics capabilities and accelerated vessel-stop effects for enhanced maritime support.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a number of recent wins for Epirus. In December 2021, the company was awarded a multi-million-dollar contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) to develop software that enables more accurate prediction of electromagnetic waveform behaviors. The next month, in January 2022, Epirus was one of four companies selected to the Army Application’s Laboratory Solider Power Cohort to develop intelligent power management solutions for the U.S. Army.

Epirus will be participating in the 32nd Annual AFCEA West Conference in San Diego, California (February 16-18, 2022) to showcase scaled prototypes of Leonidas and Leonidas Pod at Booth 2241. The company is set to deliver its third ground-based Leonidas article this year, with new features, greater power and enhanced counter-electronics effects.

Epirus is a high-growth technology company developing solid-state, software-defined directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects and power management solutions to optimize power efficiency in defense and commercial applications. With a constant emphasis on innovation, we are redefining the future of power to bring tomorrow’s capabilities to life, today. And that’s just the beginning. Visit our website to learn more about our innovative approach and cutting-edge product lines.

