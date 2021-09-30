Epicor to Acquire CBC Computer Systems and its Industry-Leading Decor Fusion POS Software to Help Retailers Transform their Businesses

News Summary:

The acquisition drives continued growth for Epicor with the ability to offer Decor Fusion to retailers.

Marks the latest in a series of strategic merger and acquisition efforts that expands Epicor’s position as the leading provider of mission critical business applications to customers in the key industries served.

CBC Computer Systems customers will benefit by having access to greater technology solutions and services housed beneath the Epicor brand name, coupled with a seamless transition and assured continuity.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire CBC Computer Systems and its industry-leading Decor Fusion Point-of-Sale software for Paint and Decorating retailers. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close by Oct. 4, 2021.

CBC Computer Systems’ industry-leading technologies and expert staff will complement and strengthen Epicor’s offering in the Paint and Decorating market. The Decor Fusion product will be offered as part of Epicor Retail’s solution set to help elevate retailer performance, boost profits, simplify processes, and captivate customers. The ability to offer customers an industry-specific one-stop solution that helps Paint and Decorating retailers transform their business underpins Epicor’s mission to differentiate itself from the fleet of one-size-fits-all off-the-shelf ERP solutions.

“ Retailers of all sizes have needed to quickly adapt to changing buying behaviors and supply chain challenges born out of Covid-19 to ensure they have the visibility and control to grow their businesses and delight customers,” comments Steve Murphy, Epicor CEO. “ The integration of CBC Computer Systems and Decor Fusion software into our solution set will help our customers solve for those challenges today, and ensure their operations are flexible and optimized for tomorrow.”

The integration of CBC Computer Systems and Decor Fusion with Epicor industry productivity solutions will provide customers an end-to-end solution for:

Streamlined sales order and purchase order processing

Enhanced customer experience through CRM capabilities and industry-specific eCommerce

Deep insight and integration with manufacturer and supplier systems

Robust inventory management

Cloud delivery to manage operations virtually and futureproof their technology investment

Supported business continuity for existing Decor Fusion customers

Since 1991, CBC Computer Systems has served more than 1,350 retailers with its Decor Fusion software, delivering a comprehensive solution to make it easier and more efficient for independent Paint and Decorating retailers to run and manage their operations.

“ Epicor truly understands retailers, and the integration of our software into the Epicor portfolio will help ensure the world’s most essential businesses can digitally evolve and thrive,” said Wade Partridge, co-president of CBC Computer Systems. “ Our Decor Fusion software was purpose-built for Paint and Decorating retailers from the ground up, and our customers will benefit from Epicor’s continued investment to scale and expand the software suite to meet their changing needs.”

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the manufacturing, distribution, LBM, retail, and automotive industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Epicor’s innovative solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates every customer’s ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

