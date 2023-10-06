Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.





According to Gartner, “ERP solutions form the core systems that allow an enterprise to conduct business. For product centric ERP solutions, process enablement covers a wide range of enterprise processes. They include supply chain planning, procurement of product inputs, production control, warehousing, distribution, transportation logistics, customer order intake and invoicing, vendor invoice management, and all elements of financial transaction processing and reporting.”

“I couldn’t be more proud that Epicor has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “I would like to personally thank team Epicor for the hard work and persistence required to be recognized as a Leader. Our focus on delivering the digital foundation that powers the growth of the make, move, and sell economy is helping customers strengthen and optimize their own operations and grow their businesses.”

Through the company’s leading Industry ERP Cloud platform grounded in contextual business intelligence, Epicor helps organizations across manufacturing, distribution, retail, building supply, and automotive industries adopt a data-first strategy that lets them integrate internal and external data sources and interpret signals and indicators both within their business and across supply chains. In doing so, Epicor customers can gain actionable insights to optimize and automate business flows and drive time-to-value.

“We believe our recognition as a Leader further highlights the agility of the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud as a cognitive ERP platform ready for the future,” said Epicor Chief Product & Technology Officer Vaibhav Vohra. “We’re using powerful technologies like AI for our GROW platform, embedded low code integration with Epicor Automation Studio, and advanced 3-D/augmented reality with Epicor CPQ to empower workforces from the top floor to the shop floor, and reimagining workstreams and collaboration across essential industries.”

Download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report from Epicor here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, 03 October 2023, Greg Leiter, et. Al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

