Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, today announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

“We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry ERP Cloud roadmap and deliver best-in-class integrated experiences that help our customers succeed in today’s complex market,” said Vaibhav Vohra, Chief Product Officer of Epicor. “We are committed to continued innovation for our customers in the make, move, and sell economy, delivering advanced capabilities including predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation that puts people at the center.”

As companies contend with an array of challenges, including operational efficiency, supply chain disruption, workforce complexities, and changing customer expectations for digital connectedness, the need for flexible, insights-driven industry productivity solutions has never been greater. The Epicor Industry ERP Cloud portfolio is built to deliver a variety of integration, automation, and performance capabilities that help customers stay ahead of these challenges and maximize the power of their data.

This includes the recent introduction of Epicor Automation Studio, a low code integration and synchronization tool embedded natively in Epicor Kinetic and Epicor Prophet 21 that empowers users to connect their data and automate workflows both within their Epicor solutions as well as with more than 1,000 applications and databases.

Epicor partners with its customers to curate right-sized, right-fit solutions to meet their unique challenges. The company’s deep industry expertise sets Epicor apart in its mission to be the essential partner for the world’s most essential businesses.

