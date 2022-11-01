Epicor Expands in Canada with Professional Services and Software Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has acquired professional services assets from Evron Computer Systems, a Canadian managed IT services provider. The acquisition of Evron’s dedicated Epicor consulting practice and customer experience software expands the Epicor make, move, and sell capabilities to help customers optimize business operations and drive growth. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re very excited to welcome Evron’s Epicor practice to Epicor,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “The combination of Evron’s highly skilled Epicor experts with the broader resources of the Epicor product, professional services, and customer care teams will bring a depth of experience and know-how to help our customers in Canada continue to succeed.”

Based in Toronto, Evron is one of the leading IT solution and services providers in the region. For nearly 40 years, Evron has provided managed IT services, consulting, implementation, customization, and software development to hundreds of organizations across North America, helping improve their customer service, increase sales, and lower the cost of doing business.

