<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Epicor Expands in Canada with Professional Services and Software Acquisition
Business Wire

Epicor Expands in Canada with Professional Services and Software Acquisition

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has acquired professional services assets from Evron Computer Systems, a Canadian managed IT services provider. The acquisition of Evron’s dedicated Epicor consulting practice and customer experience software expands the Epicor make, move, and sell capabilities to help customers optimize business operations and drive growth. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re very excited to welcome Evron’s Epicor practice to Epicor,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “The combination of Evron’s highly skilled Epicor experts with the broader resources of the Epicor product, professional services, and customer care teams will bring a depth of experience and know-how to help our customers in Canada continue to succeed.”

Based in Toronto, Evron is one of the leading IT solution and services providers in the region. For nearly 40 years, Evron has provided managed IT services, consulting, implementation, customization, and software development to hundreds of organizations across North America, helping improve their customer service, increase sales, and lower the cost of doing business.

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

Contacts

Aaron Masterson

Global Head of Corporate Communications

aaron.masterson@epicor.com
612-702-2182

Articoli correlati

BAE Systems Opens New Engineering and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Cedar Rapids

Business Wire Business Wire -
State-of-the-art workspace supports the company’s mission-critical GPS business CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems is celebrating the opening of its facility...
Continua a leggere

Bluefin Acquires TECS to Combine Payments and Data Security Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bluefin and TECS’ combined technologies will help meet increased global demand for secure omnichannel payments ATLANTA & VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#datasecurity--Bluefin, the...
Continua a leggere

Lighting Under the Hood: Fellten Launches as Classic Vehicle Electric Conversion Systems Provider

Business Wire Business Wire -
Zero EV and Jaunt Motors merge to create a global EV powerhouse BRISTOL, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of the world’s premier...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BAE Systems Opens New Engineering and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Cedar Rapids

Business Wire