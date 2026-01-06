Epicor Announces Schedule of Final On‑Premises Feature Releases for Kinetic, Prophet 21, and BisTrack

Delivering a Clear Innovation Pathway to the Cloud with Industry-Leading Migration Capabilities and Support

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epicor, a global leader in industry-specific enterprise software, today announced key milestones in its product innovation strategy, including the schedule of final on-premises feature releases of Epicor Kinetic©, Epicor Prophet 21®, and Epicor BisTrack©. These releases mark the transition of future innovation for these platforms exclusively to the Epicor Cloud, reinforcing Epicor’s long-term commitment to providing secure, scalable, and continuously updated solutions that help companies in the make, move, and sell industries thrive.

“As we look ahead, our commitment is simple: to ensure every customer has a clear pathway to the latest innovation, security, and enhanced business agility,” said Vaibhav Vohra, President and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Epicor. “Our cloud investments enable us to deliver secure, scalable, and current Cognitive ERP capabilities that help businesses make better supply chain decisions in an increasingly complex world. These final on-premises releases mark an important milestone in that journey. We will closely work with our customers every step of the way via Epicor Support, through our AI-powered Ascend with Epicor migration program, and with our industry-first innovations such as conversational ERP.”

A Future Built on Continuous Innovation

The Epicor Cloud today runs more than 20,000 businesses in every major region around the world, enabling customers to focus on growing their businesses, not managing software. By concentrating development efforts on the cloud, Epicor can provide customers faster access to new features, advanced AI-powered capabilities, and a modern, resilient platform that helps reduce their IT burden and operational risk. That means customers can access Epicor’s latest technology with ease – such as the industry’s first ERP AI agent with outcomes-based pricing – and free up resources to focus on growth.

Customers using on-premises versions of Kinetic, Prophet 21, and BisTrack will continue to receive the support and clarity needed for long-term planning. Following the final feature releases, customers will transition into defined support phases – Active Support, followed by Sustaining Support – to ensure ongoing security and operational continuity.

Platform-specific timelines for final feature release and support include:

Kinetic

Final on-premises release: 2028.1 tentatively scheduled January 2028

Active Support for release 2028.1 through December 31, 2029

Sustaining Support begins January 1, 2030

Prophet 21

Final on-premises release: 2028.1 tentatively scheduled May 2028

Active Support for release 2028.1 through June 30, 2029

Sustaining Support begins July 1, 2029

BisTrack

Final on-premises BisTrack Web Browser & API release 2028.1 tentatively scheduled July 2028

release 2028.1 tentatively scheduled July 2028 Active Support for on-premises BisTrack Web Browser & API release 2028.1 through June 30, 2029

Sustaining Support for on-premises BisTrack Web Browser & API release 2028.1 begins July 1, 2029

BisTrack Desktop final release 2026.2 tentatively scheduled December 2026

Active Support for BisTrack Desktop through December 31, 2028

Sustaining Support for BisTrack Desktop begins January 1, 2029

BisTrack UK 3.9 (2017): Active Support through December 31, 2026; Sustaining Support begins January 1, 2027

Ascend with Epicor: Commitment to Cloud Partnership

This transition is focused on providing customers flexibility in managing their migration and adopting the powerful tools they require to strengthen agility, adapt for the future, and gain a competitive edge. To further help customers navigate their cloud journey, Epicor and its global partner ecosystem provide a variety of resources and support as part of Ascend with Epicor ©, a robust program that offers a proven methodology, business planning support, advanced AI tooling, and expert consulting guidance.

Ascend with Epicor streamlines the data migration process to help customers take advantage of the Epicor Cloud more easily and faster. Importantly, an Epicor customer can use the program’s unique tools to analyze their specific digital landscape and generate a customized readiness assessment. This program removes common barriers such as project complexity and extended timelines, minimizes disruption, and is designed to support a smooth onboarding customer experience.

For more information and support on these platform transitions, please visit the Innovation Pathway on the Epicor website, or contact your Epicor account representative.

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor, Prophet 21 and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

