EOT.AI Announces the Launch of Gen AI Knowledge Builder for Industrial Enterprises

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EOT.AI, a leader in AI-powered solutions for industrial enterprises, has announced the upcoming release of its innovative tool, Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder, available in January 2025. This platform allows industrial organizations to leverage real-time operational data in conjunction with private Generative AI models, enabling faster and more informed decision-making across key business areas.









Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder builds on EOT.AI’s existing Twin Talk platform, providing businesses with the ability to create custom AI agents. These agents deliver real-time insights by pulling data from operational sources, which are then layered onto a custom-trained domain specific foundation model specific to the organization’s domain. This approach ensures that insights are not only accurate but also highly relevant to the unique challenges faced by each enterprise. By offering private AI models that operate on-premise, or at the edge the Gen AI Knowledge Builder addresses AI data security concerns, ensuring that sensitive information remains within the organization’s own infrastructure.

“There is a critical need in the industrial sector: the ability to leverage AI for real-time, actionable insights while keeping data secure,” said Matt Oberdorfer, CEO of EOT.AI. “This platform allows enterprises to tailor AI models to their operational needs and create custom agents that pull data in real-time, delivering insights when they’re needed most.”

Security, Customization, and Real-Time Data Integration

One of the key innovations of Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder is its emphasis on AI security. Many industrial enterprises are wary of cloud-based AI solutions with generic foundation models due to concerns over AI hijacking and other external vulnerabilities. Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder offers an entirely on-premise solution, ensuring that all data and AI processes remain within the company’s own network. This mitigates risks like AI poisoning and ensures compliance with internal security protocols.

The tool’s multi-agent Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) model architecture integrates real-time data from multiple operational systems, layering it onto a custom-trained domain foundation model. This allows the AI to provide accurate, up-to-date insights tailored to the specific use cases of each enterprise. With custom AI agents designed to manage tasks such as predictive maintenance, production optimization, and resource allocation, the platform enhances decision-making by delivering targeted, relevant insights directly to those who need them.

“The combination of real-time data integration with a domain-specific AI foundation model makes this platform uniquely suited to address the operational challenges of industrial enterprises,” Oberdorfer added.

Scalable and Adaptable AI Solutions

Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder is designed to be scalable and flexible, allowing businesses to expand AI use across departments and operational units. From maintenance monitoring to optimizing energy use to enhancing supply chain management, the platform can be easily customized to fit a wide range of industrial applications.

By adapting to evolving business needs, Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder allows that enterprises can continuously AI-optimize their operations while maintaining full control over their AI infrastructure.

Availability

Twin Talk Gen AI Knowledge Builder will be available starting in January 2025. For more information, to schedule a demo, or request early preview access, visit https://eot.ai/knowledge-builder/.

About EOT.AI

EOT.AI is a leader in intelligent industrial software solutions, enabling industrial enterprises to optimize assets and modernize operations using AI and enterprise-wide insights. EOT.AI leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver real-time insights and drive data-driven decisions. EOT.AI’s customers represent over $160 billion in revenue, $45 billion in assets, and 60,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eot.ai.

