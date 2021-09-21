Enzoic Launches E-Commerce Channel

Supports customer preference for friction-free purchase, accelerating deployment

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITsecurity—Enzoic, a leading provider of compromised credential screening solutions, today announced the launch of an e-commerce channel. This provides organizations with a simple, friction-free way to deploy the innovative credential screening tools. With 61 percent of breaches stemming from the exploitation of credential data, shoring up password vulnerability is vital for every enterprise spanning small businesses through to large global organizations.

More than 75 percent of B2B buyers and sellers prefer digital self-serve. And for busy IT and security teams, navigating a manual buying cycle process is something many organizations don’t have time for. With Enzoic, customers can now choose to follow a rapid, self-serve model or the traditional high-touch sales process depending on their specific needs. Organizations with limited IT resources are now able to easily and cost effectively integrate Enzoic’s automated tools to continuously monitor for and detect compromised credentials.

“Our mission is to eradicate the risk from exposed credentials by providing a range of ways for organizations to purchase and integrate our screening solutions,” said Michael Greene, CEO, Enzoic. “The e-commerce channel creates a friction-free way for every enterprise across the globe to strengthen their defenses against an array of password attacks.”

Enzoic’s frictionless experience includes intuitive deployment where customers can quickly and easily install the Enzoic Active Directory solution in minutes using a setup wizard. For the Enzoic Account Takeover Protection API, a range of SDKs are available, significantly reducing the time needed to integrate into existing authentication systems. As software updates happen, customers are notified through the admin console or by email, allowing them to decide when to run updates.

About Enzoic

Enzoic is an enterprise-focused cybersecurity company committed to preventing account takeover and fraud through compromised password detection. Organizations can use Enzoic solutions to screen customer and employee accounts for exposed username and password combinations to identity accounts at risk and mitigate unauthorized access. Enzoic is a profitable, privately held company in Colorado.

Learn more about Enzoic here and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For more information:

Claire Rowberry, +1 617-785-5571



claire@clearcommsc.com