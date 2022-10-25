Enveda Biosciences appoints industry leader Mark Deeg, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enveda Biosciences today announced the appointment of Mark Deeg, M.D., Ph.D., as the company’s Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Deeg is a medical and pharmaceutical leader with broad experience developing drugs and digital therapeutics at companies from biopharma startups to pharmaceutical giants like Eli Lilly & Co., where he spent more than a decade.





“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Deeg to Enveda as our Chief Medical Officer,” said Viswa Colluru, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Enveda. “Mark’s experience in all phases of drug discovery and development, including building and advancing diverse portfolios, and pioneering new approaches, is an excellent complement to our immediate goals as well as our long-term vision. We look forward to Mark’s insight, knowledge of the industry, and leadership.”

Dr. Deeg joins Enveda from Cullgen Inc., where he was Executive Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development. He was responsible for overseeing the development of PROTACs for oncology, pain, and immunology applications, and providing strategic direction for each asset’s target selection and clinical indications.

Prior to this tenure at Cullgen, Mark held positions in medical and research leadership in companies focused on digital and mRNA therapies. He developed digital therapeutics from concept to clinical testing, including designing and implementing a decentralized clinical trial. He also developed two mRNA therapies for renal disease, both orphan indications, conducting a proof-of-concept study for one, and bringing the second from candidate selection to Phase I.

“It’s an exciting time at Enveda and I’m grateful for the chance to join the team and help advance a growing number of interesting compounds,” Dr. Deeg said. “Enveda’s discovery platform is a standout, not just because of the technology but also because of the remarkable people. The quality of Enveda’s people was a strong recurring theme as I got to know the company. I’m pleased that I’m able to bring my 30 years of experience to a company that has made so much progress in such a short time, and is committed to excellence and leadership in the field.”

Dr. Deeg also spent more than a decade at Eli Lilly & Co., including as Chief Medical and Safety Officer of Chorus, a division of Lilly Research Laboratories. He oversaw the clinical development of 23 compounds from candidate selection to proof-of-concept, including Phase II and IND submissions.

While at Lilly, Dr. Deeg’s functional responsibilities spanned all of drug discovery and development, including responsibility for developing and implementing biomarker strategies for Phase I-IV studies for Lilly’s endocrine portfolio. He also led clinical teams bringing two small molecule compounds from preclinical to Phase II, two small molecules and one large molecule from pre-clinical phase to Phase I, and initiated one Phase Ib/proof-of-concept study for an additional large molecule compound.

Dr. Deeg earned his Ph.D. in pharmacology at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and his M.D. at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

About Enveda Biosciences

Enveda Biosciences is a biotechnology company building the first high-resolution chemical map of the natural world to tackle the toughest problems in drug discovery. Enveda’s platform is the world’s most advanced drug discovery search engine for the almost limitless expanse of nature’s unknown chemistry, building on years of cutting-edge advancements at the intersection of metabolomics and machine learning. Complementing its breakthrough technology, Enveda’s team includes seasoned drug hunters with decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry working alongside world-leading data scientists. For more information on Enveda, visit envedabio.com.

