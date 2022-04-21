Enveda Biosciences Appoints Chief People Officer to Support Company’s Rapid Progress

Robert Buckley brings a wealth of experience building productive teams that create value across various industries and stages

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enveda Biosciences, a leading biotechnology company harnessing the power of nature’s chemistry to develop next-generation small molecule drugs, today announced the appointment of Robert J. Buckley as its Chief People Officer. Mr. Buckley is spearheading the company’s recruitment and development efforts to enhance the employee experience and bring additional strength to Enveda’s already robust team.





Mr. Buckley most recently served as Chief People Officer of RainFocus LLC, the developers of a SaaS platform for customer and corporate meeting management. While at RainFocus, Mr. Buckley built the company’s human resources function including employee recruitment and development, and all processes and technology. He oversaw the hiring of more than 200 employees and implemented a management development program, building a culture that earned RainFocus recognition as a Top Workplace for ensuring that employees felt engaged and appreciated.

Mr. Buckley’s experience includes leadership of the human resources function at some of the world’s most recognizable brands. He was Chief People Officer of Minova International Ltd., a global manufacturer of products for mining and related applications. While at Minova, he successfully realigned the company’s sales compensation plan and revamped its talent attraction branding and advertising, dramatically improving Minova’s recruitment effectiveness. He also served as Human Resources Director at eBay Inc., where he designed and implemented a data-driven tool for the assessment of the people leaders in his division, which supported the company’s global customer experience.

Prior to joining eBay, Mr. Buckley rose to Vice President, Human Resources at the General Electric Co., where he worked in five global businesses. Mr. Buckley also worked as Human Resources Director for Thumbtack, a SaaS marketplace services company. The Utah operations of Thumbtack were named the No. 1 workplace in the state.

“Robert is exactly who Enveda needs as we hit the next phase of our growth and I couldn’t be more excited to have Robert as our Chief People Officer,” said Viswa Colluru, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enveda. “Robert has been a leader for more than 30 years, implementing talent strategies that drive growth, support business transformation and create best-in-class cultures for health care and technology businesses. A central vision for our company is to create a place where people do their life’s best work. Robert’s leadership will be critical to realizing this vision, as we continue to grow and develop Enveda’s most important asset, our people.”

Enveda is advancing multiple lead small molecules derived from nature for complex diseases with large medical need, through pre-clinical development and beyond. To help achieve these goals, Mr. Buckley will lead Enveda’s recruitment efforts to expand its team across metabolomics, machine learning, medicinal chemistry, biology, and pre-clinical and clinical development.

During the past year, Enveda has recruited executive team members that include Sotirios Karathanasis, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, following his career in the same role at Eli Lilly and Co. and as Vice President and Head of Biosciences at AstraZeneca PLC. The company also recruited veteran pharma leaders like Don Hertzog, Kendra Hightower, Brad Thein and John Wetterau.

“It’s an honor to join an organization with such an important mission and at such a critical time,” Mr. Buckley said. “My experience has taught me that people create all value. Enveda’s culture shows a true commitment to that principle, not only serving all our team members but also supporting one another as colleagues.”

Enveda is expected to fill multiple new positions including remote roles, and jobs in Boulder, Colo., and in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. More information on open positions can be found at https://www.envedabio.com/careers/

About Enveda Biosciences

Enveda Biosciences is a biotechnology company building the first high-resolution chemical map of the natural world to tackle the toughest problems in drug discovery. Enveda’s platform is the world’s most advanced drug discovery search engine for the almost limitless expanse of nature’s unknown chemistry, building on years of cutting-edge advancements at the intersection of metabolomics and machine learning. Complementing its breakthrough technology, Enveda’s team includes seasoned drug hunters with decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry working alongside world-leading data scientists. For more information on Enveda, visit envedabio.com.

