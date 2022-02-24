Entries Open for $10,000 Cash Prize at Automate 2022 in ‘The Cowen Startup Challenge: Automate to Outperform’

Competition will spotlight cutting-edge technologies on June 7 as part of Automate 2022 in Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate–Cutting-edge startups—driving innovations in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence and other automation technologies—will compete for a $10,000 prize in “The Cowen Startup Challenge: Automate to Outperform,” taking place at Automate 2022 in Detroit in June.

The competition, which is now accepting entries, will spotlight exciting and innovative entrepreneurs and their young companies during North America’s largest robotics and automation showcase. The deadline for entry is March 31, 2022. To enter, use this nomination form.

Automate 2022 Show and Conference runs June 6-9, 2022, at Huntington Place convention center in Detroit and is hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. “The Cowen Startup Challenge: Automate to Outperform” will take place on June 7, 2022. This year’s competition is sponsored by Cowen, a multinational, independent investment bank and financial services company.

Companies entering the challenge must:

Operate in the automation space (robotics, vision, motion control, AI)

Been founded in the last five years

Raised less than $5 million USD since creation

Not be affiliated with or belonging to a larger group

Ten finalists will vie for the top $10,000 cash prize by pitching their technology solution to a panel of industry expert judges. All finalists will also be awarded a complimentary exhibit space on the Automate show floor to engage with more than 20,000 attendees.

“The imperative to automate has never been a higher priority across virtually every industry and we increasingly look to the innovative, bright minds from startup companies to lead the way,” said Peter Finn, Managing Director, Industrial Technology at Cowen. “Startup entrepreneurs play a critical role in the development of new technology, and this competition is a way for us to support and usher in new growth, while providing a spotlight for these new technologies in front of potential partners.”

Past winners include Innovative Mechatronic Systems B.V (2019) for its Archimedes Drive, a toothless gearbox; Apellix (2017) for its software-controlled aerial robotics; and Soft Robotics (2015) for its innovative gripping solution.

Learn more at Automate, June 6-9, in Detroit; Registration open

Registration for Automate 2022, North America’s leading automation trade show and conference, is open at https://www.automateshow.com. The event hosts the industry’s leading manufacturers and system integrators in robotics, machine vision, motion control, artificial intelligence and smart automation.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent nearly 1,100 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including Automate Preview Series (Ongoing), the Automate Show & Conference (June 6-9, 2022, in Detroit, MI), The Autonomous Mobile Robot & Logistics Week (October 10-13, 2022, in Boston, MA) and The Vision Show (October 11-13, 2022, in Boston, MA).

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, NYSE AND SIPC

