Entravision Unveils “Unidos Por El Cambio” to Power Latino Voter Turnout in 2024 Elections

A National Campaign Designed to Empower, Educate, and Mobilize the Latino Community, Driving Unprecedented Civic Participation This November

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a year where the Latino vote is set to be a decisive force, Entravision is committed to empower and galvanize the community with its new Get Out The Vote campaign, “Unidos Por El Cambio.” As the 2024 elections approach a critical juncture, Entravision is doubling down on its commitment to educate, engage, and mobilize Latino voters this November.





Launching this week, Entravision’s “Unidos Por El Cambio” is more than just a campaign initiative—it’s a nationwide call to action aimed at awakening the influential power within the Latino community. This dynamic campaign is laser-focused on raising awareness, boosting participation, and deepening civic understanding, all with the ultimate goal of uniting Latinos to actively shape the country’s future through their votes.

“Our mission is clear: to make sure every Latino voice is heard loud and clear at the ballot box this November,” said Michael Christenson, CEO at Entravision. “With Unidos Por El Cambio, we are going beyond sharing information & offering resources. We want every Latino to recognize the incredible power of their vote and the profound impact they can have on the future of our nation.”

“Unidos Por El Cambio” will come to life through a comprehensive national public awareness campaign that features creative video content, culturally-attuned messaging, and an inspiring & compelling call to action. The campaign is anchored by three creative ads to launch the series:

“PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE” is an aspirational celebration of the contributions of the Latino community to American society. It captures their everyday lives as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the nation.

“I MATTER” elevates the significance of the statement “I Matter.” It seeks to remind the Latino community that their involvement is not only essential, but personal and that their voices hold tremendous power in shaping the future.

“UNIDOS,” led by Eduardo Alejandro “El Flaco” Moreno, a beloved personality from Entravision’s syndicated radio show, “La Bronca Mañana,” mobilizes Latinos to register to vote on Entravision’s audio streaming platform, Elboton.com or the El Boton app.

Entravision is unwavering in its dedication to fostering a culture of civic engagement and ensuring that the Latino community is not only informed but also fully motivated to participate in the upcoming elections. Through the “Unidos Por El Cambio” initiative, Entravision aims to unite the Latino community in a powerful, collective effort that will echo across the nation, driving meaningful and lasting change.

For more details and to see the “Unidos Por El Cambio” campaign, please visit entravision.com/political.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a media and advertising technology company. Our broadcast properties include the largest television affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks and one of the largest groups of primarily Spanish-language radio stations in the United States, providing our customers with substantial access and engagement opportunities in the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform enables customers, primarily mobile app developers, to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com.

