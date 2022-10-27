<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Entravision Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

Entravision Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2022 results.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 836-8739 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5440 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Thursday, November 17, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 10171311. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Christopher T. Young

Chief Financial Officer

Entravision

310-447-3870

Kimberly Esterkin

Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400

evc@addo.com

Articoli correlati

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Participation in Renewable Energy Projects

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced the participation in two renewable energy projects...
Continua a leggere

Wallbox Opens First North American Factory in Arlington, Texas

Business Wire Business Wire -
State-of-the-art facility will have the capacity to produce over 250,000 EV chargers in 2022 and over 1 million in...
Continua a leggere

Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Fourth Quarter 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will attend the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Participation in Renewable Energy Projects

Business Wire