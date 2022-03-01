Entravision Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6779 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Thursday, March 17, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13726389. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of five core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Cisneros Interactive, MediaDonuts, and 365 Digital. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital publishers and social media platforms. 365 Digital is a digital advertising solutions provider that offers exclusive sales representations with major global platforms in South Africa. Beyond digital, Entravision has 50 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

