Entrata Announces New Lineup of ELI+ Product Suites at the 11th Annual Entrata Summit 2024

The Expanded ELI+ AI-Powered Product Suites Pave the Way for Autonomous Property Management and Enhanced Efficiency

This launch marks the next step in the evolution of ELI+, Entrata’s comprehensive AI automation platform, and the future of Autonomous Property Management. With tools streamlining tasks from leasing inquiries to rent collections, one operator using ELI+ technology has already seen a 40% boost in rent collections and saved over 175 hours per month in manual labor.

“We are dedicated to the ethical, innovative, and strategic use of AI technology to help shape the future of the multifamily industry and are guided by three objectives: enhancing the quality of living, streamlining operations, and fostering sustainable growth in multifamily housing,” said Adam Edmunds, CEO of Entrata. “As our industry continues to evolve, we aim to provide the tools, technology, and expertise that help property management companies operate more efficiently, increase NOI, and ultimately improving the living experience for millions of residents.”

ELI+ is built for operators looking to leverage AI to automate tasks, allowing more focus on strategy and resident relations. The updated Entrata OS now features four key product suites:

AI Suite: Includes ELI+ for end-to-end workflow automation, helping streamline marketing, leasing, operations, and accounting. The new, visual Workflow Studio lets operators design and automate custom workflows with a simple drag-and-drop tool across business divisions.

“We’re embracing the multifamily industry’s dynamic ecosystem by offering more ways than ever to drive efficiency, whether through empowering partners to integrate AI or providing a full suite of in-house AI capabilities,” said Catherine Wong, COO and CPO of Entrata. “Our AI tools enable seamless communication from the first prospect interaction to lease renewal. With ELI+ and Homebody leading the way, Entrata is poised to set a new standard for technology-driven operations in the industry.”

Entrata’s expanded ELI+ suites solidify its leadership in AI-powered property management, enhancing efficiency and the resident experience. As the industry continues to evolve, Entrata is committed to driving innovation and delivering solutions that meet the needs of both operators and residents.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

