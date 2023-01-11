Entersekt Announces Jon Roskill as New Board Member, Key Leadership Hires, and Accelerated Global Expansion

Entersekt’s recent Accel-KKR funding fuels entry into new markets and the hiring of top talent.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#expansion–Entersekt, a global leader in customer and payment authentication solutions for financial fraud prevention, today announced the appointment of Jon Roskill, former Acumatica CEO and Microsoft executive, to its board of directors as part of its continued expansion within North America. In late 2021, Entersekt received significant funding from Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm, to hire key leadership, launch new branding, and accelerate the expansion within this region.

Jon Roskill joins Entersekt board of directors

A former Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, and CEO of Acumatica, Mr. Roskill brings decades of executive and advisory experience to the Entersekt board as the company continues to introduce advanced customer and payment authentication solutions into the North American market as part of its global expansion. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor with EQT Partners after spending eight years with Acumatica, a cloud ERP provider.

“Jon joins our board of directors at a critical time. Entersekt is at an inflection point in our growth and expansion, particularly in North America,” said Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt. “His vast experience in global go-to-market strategies will bring tremendous value to the company.”

“Entersekt has a tremendous opportunity ahead of it, and I’m excited to be joining at such a pivotal time in its growth” added Roskill. “With proven, patented technologies, excellent leadership, a strong, global customer base and solid financial foundation, I look forward to being a part of Entersekt’s next phase as it establishes itself as a global leader in financial fraud prevention.”

Expansion of the leadership team to drive bullish growth strategy

In addition, Entersekt has also hired new additions to the management team to support and accelerate the speed to market of Context Aware™ Authentication in North America. Key hires include Matt Loos as Chief Revenue Officer, Pradheep Sampath as Chief Product Officer and Frank Moreno as Chief Marketing Officer.

The new team brings with them the following strong leadership experience in the financial services industry:

Loos joins Entersekt with over 20 years of leadership experience at companies like Fifth Third Bank and Mastercard.

Sampath holds a 25-year track record in scaling SaaS , mobile and API -based products for companies like ID.me and GXS.

, mobile and -based products for companies like ID.me and GXS. Moreno’s experience includes senior marketing leadership roles spanning over 20 years with companies such as Bottomline and Datawatch.

New strategic partnerships as global growth enablers

Many new integrations and partnerships with strategic technology providers are currently underway. Most recently, Entersekt’s biometric authentication technology was integrated into Q2’s Digital Banking Platform. Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. By supporting pre-integration, these partnerships enable banks to quickly and easily deploy Entersekt’s state-of-the-art authentication technology.

Targeting the demand for enhanced security

A recent Forrester Survey of 300 North American fraud prevention decision-makers, reported that all respondents had experienced authentication fraud in the past year. “The investment from Accel-KKR will support the significant market opportunity and demand for the cloud-first, global authentication solutions that Entersekt is known for. We have a strong leadership team in place that will play a critical role in accelerating our business vision to expand and scale into this territory”, concludes Nolte.

Contacts

Media:



Tharusha Pillay



tharusha@entersekt.com