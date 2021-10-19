Enterra Solutions Joins SAP PartnerEdge® Program, Bringing Industry-Leading Autonomous Decision Science™ Technology to SAP Trade Promotion Management

Enterra’s Revenue Growth Intelligence System™ Performs Holistic Optimization and Autonomous Decision-Making Across the Drivers of Revenue for Consumer Product Goods and Retail Companies, Delivering More Revenue Growth and Profitability, and Increased Efficiency with Limited Human Interaction at the Speed of the Market

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Enterra Solutions announced it has joined the SAP PartnerEdge® program as a partner that designs, develops, and builds software integrated with SAP solutions. Through its participation in the program, businesses that use SAP solutions will now have access to Enterra’s industry-leading Autonomous Decision Science™ technology to help them digitally transform their businesses, improve control, become more resilient, and improve their customers’ experiences.

Consumer packaged goods manufacturers who use SAP solutions will now be able to use the Enterra Revenue Growth Intelligence System™ (RGIS) to maximize revenue and profits through holistic optimization of the drivers of commercial revenue. Enterra’s RGIS is one component of an integrated end-to-end optimization application that spans the value chain of organizations, integrating consumer insights, revenue optimization, and demand and supply intelligence into one holistic optimization and autonomous decision-making capability.

“For over six years, Enterra has brought the world’s leading business transformation technology and services to businesses that use SAP solutions, and we are thrilled to continue the partnership,” said Stephen DeAngelis, CEO of Enterra Solutions. “We are proud to offer our autonomous decision-making platform and business applications on SAP Business Technology Platform.”

As an SAP partner in SAP PartnerEdge, Enterra Solutions is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The end-to-end program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simplified framework under a single, global contract, including the ability to bundle licenses of SAP Business Technology Platform with partner applications.

Enterra Solutions®, LLC is the first of its kind Autonomous Decision Science company enabled by peerless cognitive computing technology and advanced mathematics. Guided by extensive practical experience, Enterra Solutions solves complex problems at the intersection of academic research, business, and government. The world’s biggest brands work with Enterra Solutions to optimize their value chains and create decades of competitive advantage. For more information about Enterra Solutions, please visit www.enterrasolutions.com.

