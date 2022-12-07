Enterprise Switzerland Rent-a-Car Partners with Workato for Legacy Modernization and to Deliver Seamless Customer Experience

The leading enterprise automation platform is aiding the mobility company in managing information sharing, customer communication, and logistics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, is teaming up with Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Switzerland, the leader in mobility solutions, to help the company address growing business challenges when it comes to information sharing, logistics, and customer communication. When the company was scaling and opening more and more locations, the digital team didn’t want to solely rely on developers to help update and modify ongoing workflows. Instead, the team wanted a simple solution with low-code/no-code capabilities that anyone at the company could utilize.

Before Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Switzerland invested in Workato, it was clear that it needed to find a solution that would help teams across the organization become more efficient by decreasing the time spent on menial tasks. While the company still deployed a number of “paper-based” processes, it knew it needed to implement a workflow solution that didn’t lean on the company’s developers too much. Instead, the company wanted to empower individual employees and give them the necessary tools to change workflows based on their own needs. With Workato’s low-code/no-code, any employee at Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Switzerland could address the growing automation needs.

“Becoming the number one mobility solution for people all over the world requires a massive investment in digital infrastructure. Partnering with Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Switzerland to help automate crucial processes and tasks allows the company to focus on creating a better customer experience and on strategic work,” said Amanda Cheong, Customer Intelligence and Initiatives at Workato. “Whether it’s decreasing the customer check-in time from one hour to mere seconds or processing 3,000 customer incident reports per month, Workato is helping Enterprise Rent-a-Car reach its fullest potential with automation in Switzerland. We’re excited to team up with Enterprise Rent-a-Car, the franchise partner in Switzerland that shares the same values as we do – to provide simple and convenient solutions for its customers.”

With the company rapidly expanding and servicing hundreds of thousands of customers a day, the sheer volume of communications with customers was too much for the company to manually handle. One area where the company couldn’t bear using a paper method was dealing with the volume of fines and police reports that customers would accumulate while using one of the company’s vehicles. With the help of automation and Workato, Enterprise Rent-a-Car was able to build an automated workflow processing fines, communicating with local police departments, and collecting payments from customers.

“Finding an enterprise automation solution that utilized a low-code/no-code platform was a necessity from the beginning. We wanted every team member to feel comfortable and equipped with the right tools to create workflows that fit their own business needs,” said Richard Dolmetsch, Head of Digital at Enterprise Rent-a-Car. “From the intuitive tools to the scalability of the platform, Workato has helped our team go above and beyond, tapping into our automation potential. For example, we have already recouped 10,000 francs a month in recurring costs by automating reports of fines to the proper authorities. Workato has given us the opportunity to move away from the mundane work that so often bogs teams down to allowing us the freedom and space to provide strategic value to the company and continue providing exceptional customer value.”

To learn more about Workato and the future of enterprise automation, visit www.workato.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings is a leading provider of mobility solutions in Switzerland, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent a Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its franchise partner network offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, and retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of more than 1.85 million vehicles through a network of nearly 10,000 fully-staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Contacts

Joseph Hollister



Communications Manager



joseph.hollister@workato.com