Enterprise Executive Tamar Shor Joins Databook as Senior Vice President, Product

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Databook, the leading platform in enterprise customer intelligence, today announced that Tamar Shor has been named the company’s Senior Vice President of Product. Shor will join Databook’s Leadership team and report directly to CEO Anand Shah and is tasked with guiding the product development, strategy, and roadmap.

Databook is an AI-powered SaaS platform that builds customer intelligence on top of CRM. Every member of a go-to-market team gains insights to efficiently identify target accounts, track progress against sales quotas, provide insights to increase deal size, shorten research cycle times, and assist in converting a prospect to a customer. The result is high-value, large enterprise sales.

Shor brings over 25 years of proven technology leadership to Databook. Most recently, she served as VP Product at Treasure Data, the market-leading enterprise customer data platform. Prior to that, she co-founded and led a marketing automation app company that served more than 100K global SMBs. Shor has also held senior product and strategy positions with BMC Software and McKinsey & Company, driving transformative value at global enterprises.

“Together with the entire executive team, I am thrilled to have Tamar join us and bring her vast leadership and product experience to Databook,” says Anand Shah, Databook CEO. “As SVP Product, Tamar is charged with building a world-class product team to take our customer intelligence platform to the next level. She will oversee all product endeavors and collaborate closely with our go-to-market and technology teams as we continue to focus on bringing even more innovation and value to our customers.”

Shor holds an MBA from INSEAD and both a BS in Computer Science and BA in Accounting from Tel Aviv University. She graduated magna cum laude from both institutions.

“As head of Product, my mission is to drive the highest value to customers. Databook enables strategic selling. It elevates vendor-buyer interaction to a strategic engagement that focuses on the buyer’s most critical, executive-level needs and matches the vendor’s offerings that would yield the highest value. From pipeline generation through close, strategic selling is one of the toughest challenges faced by Sales and Marketing teams today,” says Shor. “I am humbled to join the phenomenal Databook team, on our journey to unlock tremendous value for our customers.”

Databook is the world’s first AI-powered enterprise customer intelligence platform. Dubbed “Moneyball for Sales,” Databook was founded in 2017 to give enterprise sales representatives and go-to-market teams a differentiating advantage. Today, leading enterprise companies rely on Databook to help their teams engage as experts – improving the buying experience for customers and accelerating revenue acquisition.

