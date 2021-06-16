Enterprise Connect Unveils 2021 Conference Program; Microsoft, RingCentral and Zoom Are First Announced Keynotes

Leading Event for Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Set to Take Place in September in Orlando

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today unveils its Conference Program, which includes access to expert-led conference sessions and keynote presentations from Microsoft, RingCentral and Zoom. Enterprise Connect will take place September 27-29 at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, Florida. Register here.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Over three days, Enterprise Connect offers a conference program that showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications.

Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect said, “We’re excited to return to in-person events. By implementing our AllSecure guidelines, we are committed to delivering a safe event for our community. As always, the Enterprise Connect program will provide in-depth, expert-led content as well as opportunities to network and explore industry technology providers. We look forward to bringing the industry together in-person for the first time in a year and a half. If you are an enterprise communications and collaboration professional, we hope you can join us this Fall in Orlando.”

Enterprise Connect Conference Program

Nicole Herskowitz, General Manager, Microsoft Teams will present the Microsoft keynote address on September 27. Herskowitz is responsible for Microsoft Teams product marketing. Prior to the Teams business, Herskowitz spent over five years leading product and developer audience marketing for Microsoft Azure. She also held leadership roles on the Visual Studio, SharePoint and Project businesses. During her nearly 20 years at Microsoft, Herskowitz’s responsibilities have included product management, product marketing and sales strategy and execution functions in both worldwide and European offices. Prior to Microsoft, Herskowitz worked for startup focused on a customer relationship management SaaS solution for small businesses. Herskowitz also worked as a strategy and technology consultant at Arthur Andersen.

Anand Eswaran, President & Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral will present the RingCentral keynote address on September 28. Eswaran leads Product, Engineering, Sales, Marketing, Services, Customer Care, Operations, IT and Human Resources for the provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. Prior to RingCentral, he led Microsoft Services, Industry & Digital, Customer Care, and Customer Success, a global team of 24,000 professionals. He also held senior management positions at SAP, HP, Vignette (now OpenText) and Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac). Eswaran is a founding member of the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) and served on the executive advisory board for 12 years.

Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom will present the Zoom keynote address on September 28. Moseley brings to Zoom a blend of transformational leadership, disruptive innovation and corporate growth strategies. As the former CIO & Managing Director for KPMG, Moseley was responsible for technology and innovation to support the firm’s competitive growth. Over five years he identified and replaced legacy technology to dramatically improve productivity, security, and reliability. Before joining KPMG, Moseley served as CIO & Senior Managing Director – Partner for Blackstone, where he led the company’s transformation to the world’s best digital alternative asset manager. Prior to Blackstone, Moseley was a Managing Director for Credit Suisse, where he served as the CIO of Global Investment Banking, and Global Co-Head of Application Development / Co-CIO of the firm. Before Credit Suisse, Moseley served as CTO & Managing Director for UBS Americas.

The Conference Program will offer more than 40 sessions spanning eight tracks that encompass critical industry topics including:

Contact Center and Customer Experience

Video/AV Collaboration

Collaboration Platforms

Practical AI

Embedded Communications & APIs

Unified Communications & UCaaS

Workplace Strategies

Management, Networks & Security

View the complete conference program here.

Enterprise Connect Highlights

Women in Communications provides opportunities for women in the industry to build their knowledge and personal networks.

provides opportunities for women in the industry to build their knowledge and personal networks. Enterprise Connect provides networking opportunities for enterprise communications and collaboration professionals to connect.

Enterprise Connect is taking steps to ensure attendee, exhibitor and partner safety. Enterprise Connect will adapt parent company Informa’s AllSecure Plan at the event. AllSecure is Informa’s approach to ensuring the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and operational effectiveness for all exhibitors, attendees, speakers and press. Learn more about Enterprise Connect’s health and safety plan here.

About Enterprise Connect

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

