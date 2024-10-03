Enterprise Connect AI Brought IT Leaders Together to Understand AI for Enterprise Growth

Enterprise Connect 2025 Takes Place March 17-20 in Orlando, FL





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect AI brought IT leaders together for a two-day Summit to learn how AI can help make their end users more productive, contact centers more profitable, customer experiences more powerful and IT operations more cost-effective. The Summit took place October 1-2 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

With the theme, Optimizing AI for Enterprise Growth, the Summit offered dynamic discussions and expert-led sessions designed to equip IT, Communications and CX leaders with the latest strategies to navigate the AI revolution.

“For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought enterprise IT leaders together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. With AI moving fast and IT leaders scrambling to keep up, Enterprise Connect AI was designed to provide a deep dive into AI for enterprise growth,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “The emphasis of our program was on the practical understanding of Generative AI, a realistic exploration of its prospects for the next six to 12 months and the technologies available to enterprises. We look forward to connecting with the entire enterprise communications and customer experience community March 17-20, 2025 at Enterprise Connect.”

Enterprise Connect AI event highlights:

Conference Program



The Enterprise Connect AI Conference Program provided up-to-the-minute, in-depth, vendor-neutral content via three conference tracks – CX, Productivity, and IT Management – to help tech leaders leverage AI to advance their careers and enterprises.

Critical topics included: Finding Gen AI Use Cases that Deliver Real Value; Building Your Strategic AI Roadmap; Gen AI-based Personal Assistants: Straight Talk on Value and Use Cases; The Top 10 Applications for CX, and Where They Deliver Value; Building an AI Culture; AI and the Edge: How AI Will Impact Your Network and Compute Architecture; Using AI in Communications/IT Systems Management

Keynotes



The event keynoters included: Costa Kladianos, Executive Vice President, Head of Technology, San Francisco 49ers; Gary LaSasso, Senior Director, Global IT Innovation, Amicus Therapeutics; Kate Balliet, Head of Experience Design & Growth Strategy, Aramark; David Glick, SVP, Enterprise Business Services, Walmart; and Rohit Tandon, Managing Director, of Deloitte; Lauren Littlefield, Managing Director, of Deloitte; and Vinita Kumar, Business Development, Deloitte.

Networking Hall



Enterprise Connect AI’s Networking Hall featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations. Diamond Sponsors: RingCentral and Webex by Cisco; Platinum Sponsors: AudioCodes, Cognigy, Google and Nextiva; Gold Sponsors: Bandwidth, Cyara, Dialpad, Genesys, Sand Technologies and Zoom; Silver Sponsors: adam.ai, Deepgram, MiaRec, Inc., NICE, SecureLogix and Verizon; and Start up Zone: Bruviti and Trusst AI.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with peers at networking events.

Enterprise Connect 2025 will take place March 17-20, 2025 in Orlando, FL. Learn more here. For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Will Wise at will.wise@informa.com.

About Enterprise Connect



For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter and other digital products. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

