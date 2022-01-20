Enterprise Connect 2022 Expands Conference Program, Adding Keynotes from Google Cloud, Microsoft and RingCentral

Also Unveils Winners of Women in Enterprise Communications Spotlight Award and IT Hero Awards; Call for Nominations for Best of Enterprise Connect Award Program Deadline January 28

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, has expanded its conference program with new keynote presentations from Google Cloud, Microsoft and RingCentral. Enterprise Connect 2022 will take place March 21-24 at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, Florida and virtually. Register here.

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners. Over four days, Enterprise Connect offers a conference program that meets enterprise professionals’ need for in-depth information and insights crucial to supporting hybrid work through unified communications and collaboration technology—at a time when these topics are more critical than ever.

Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect said, “Enterprise Connect is committed to focusing on the issues central to enterprise communications and collaboration. We’re excited to gather the brightest minds in the industry to discuss growth and innovation and also showcase the latest systems, software, services and applications.”

The three newly-announced keynoters are:

Andrew Moore, Vice President and General Manager, AI and industry solutions at Google Cloud will present a keynote address on March 23. Moore oversees the teams who are creating the products and solutions that empower every enterprise to transform their business with AI. Previously, Moore worked as a dean and computer science and robotics professor at Carnegie Mellon University and as VP of engineering for Google Commerce.

Nicole Herskowitz, General Manager, Microsoft Teams, will present a keynote address on March 22. Herskowitz is responsible for Microsoft Teams product marketing. Prior to the Teams business, Herskowitz spent over five years leading product and developer audience marketing for Microsoft Azure. She also held leadership roles on the Visual Studio, SharePoint and Project businesses. During her nearly 20 years at Microsoft, Herskowitz’s responsibilities have included product management, product marketing and sales strategy and execution functions in both worldwide and European offices. Prior to Microsoft, Herskowitz worked for a startup focused on a customer relationship management SaaS solution for small businesses. Herskowitz also worked as a strategy and technology consultant at Arthur Andersen.

Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral will present a keynote address on March 23. An 11-year veteran of RingCentral, Makagon leads global product, user experience, engineering, cloud operations, security and IT. She has been a critical driver in defining RingCentral’s product strategy and global reach that has led to rapid year-over-year growth from pre-IPO to over $1.5B in annual recurring revenue. Throughout her career, Makagon has pioneered multiple transformational technologies and companies, and served as an advisor to entrepreneurs and early stage companies.

These executives join previously-announced keynoters Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Collaboration, Cisco and Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Video Communications.

The Enterprise Connect Conference Program offers more than 40 sessions spanning nine tracks that encompass critical industry topics including:

Contact Center & Customer Experience

Video Collaboration & A/V

Collaboration Platforms

Practical AI

CPaaS & Communications APIs

Unified Communications & UCaaS

Workplace Strategies

Management & Networks

New: Security & Compliance

Enterprise Connect will also present a one-day conference-within-a-conference, “Communications & Collaboration 2025,” with sessions focused on helping enterprise IT decision-makers craft their strategic technology plan for the next three years.

View the complete conference program here.

Women in Enterprise Communications Spotlight, IT Hero and Best of Enterprise Connect Awards



Enterprise Connect also announced winners for two of its awards programs, and the approaching deadline for a third program:

The Women in Enterprise Communications Spotlight Awards recognize and celebrate women who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in technology. The Spotlight Award is presented to women who work within enterprise IT or other organizations involving communications and collaboration technology at non-vendor companies. The award is specifically intended to encourage and recognize women who have chosen to make a career as technologists or technology leaders in the enterprise.

Women in Enterprise Communications Spotlight award winners:

Danielle Joiner McPherson, Director Global Reservations Tech & Innovation, Delta Air Lines

Sinead Aylward, Vice President, Contact Center Technology, Endurance Warrant Services

Dawn Pielstick, Vice President of Information Systems Applications, Mutual of Omaha

Lisa DeLapo, Director of Information & Instructional Technology, Union School District

The IT Hero Awards honor enterprise IT professionals and teams who go above and beyond their day-to-day communications/collaboration responsibilities to provide exceptional service, vision and expertise to their organizations.

IT Hero Award winners:

Josh Lamont, Senior Telecommunications Engineer, Brown University

Senior Telecommunications Engineer, Allison Stalvey, Manager of Reservations Data Strategy, Delta Air Lines

Alan Noble, Director, Telecommunications, SelectQuote

Director, Telecommunications, Roselia (Rose) Funes, Senior Manager for Collaboration and Communication, Yum! Brands

The Best of Enterprise Connect award program recognizes excellence and innovation by the exhibitors and sponsors of Enterprise Connect. The nomination deadline is January 28. Click here to make a submission.

“Congratulations to this year’s award winners of both the Women in Enterprise Communications Spotlight and IT Hero Awards – they represent the best of the best in our industry. We look forward to celebrating them and the Best of the Enterprise Connect award winners at our event in March,” added Lisa Schmeiser, Enterprise Connect co-chair and Editor-in-Chief of No Jitter.

Click here for more information or to register to attend Enterprise Connect. Enterprise Connect will also offer a digital component for enterprise communications and collaboration professionals to participate virtually.

For media registration click here.

Enterprise Connect will take place March 21-24, 2022 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. For information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Bustamante at Natalie.bustamante@informa.com.

About Enterprise Connect



For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

