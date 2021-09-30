Enterprise Connect 2021 United the Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Industry Digitally

Enterprise Connect 2022 is Scheduled for March 21-24, 2022 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, brought corporate IT decision makers together virtually with solution providers to focus on the issues central to the enterprise communications and collaboration industry, this week.

Over the course of three days, attendees experienced a robust lineup of live-streamed keynotes, general sessions and 40 conference sessions spanning eight tracks including: Contact Center and Customer Experience; Video/AV Collaboration; Collaboration Platforms; Practical AI; Embedded Communications & APIs; Unified Communications & UCaaS; Workplace Strategies; and Management, Networks & Security.

“For the first time ever this year, Enterprise Connect presented its entire conference lineup online, in a digital environment,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “We were pleased to bring so much great content to such a wide audience. As always, our program provided in-depth, expert-led content as well as opportunities to network and explore industry technology providers. We look forward to bringing the enterprise communications and collaboration back together in person in 2022.”

Enterprise Connect event highlights:



Keynotes



The events keynotes included: Nicole Herskowitz, General Manager, Microsoft Teams; Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Collaboration, Cisco; Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom; Anand Eswaran, President & Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral; and Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager, Amazon Connect.

Sponsor/Expo



Enterprise Connect’s sponsor/expo space featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations to attendees. Diamond Sponsors included: 8×8, Amazon Web Services, Bandwidth, Chrome OS, Crestron Electronics, Inc., EPOS, Genesys, GoTo, LiveVox, Microsoft, RingCentral, Talkdesk, Twilio, Vonage, Zoom Video Communications; Platinum Sponsors included: AT&T Business, BlueJeans by Verizon, Five9, Google Cloud, IntelePeer, Intrado, Observe.AI, Pexip, Ribbon, Slack, UJET, Inc., Verizon Business, and Voximplant.

Women in Communications: Roundtable



The Women in Communications: Roundtable gave a voice to the women in enterprise IT who are guiding their organizations on communications and collaboration technologies and strategy. Enterprise Connect Program Co-Chair Beth Schultz moderated a discussion among women IT professionals who have carved out a place for themselves in a traditionally male field. The panelists shared career highlights, discussed the opportunities they see ahead for women in IT and provided guidance for others looking to equalize their footing and elevate their presence within IT.

Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program



The Best of Enterprise Connect awards program recognized excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Winners include:

Best of Enterprise Connect Overall Winner: BlueJeans by Verizon

Best Innovation in Customer Experience Winner: Sprinklr

Best Innovation in Customer Experience Runner-up: Voximplant

Best Application of Artificial Intelligence Winner (three-way tie) : VoiceInteraction, Amazon Web Services and Five9

VoiceInteraction, Amazon Web Services and Five9 Best Innovation for Virtual Meetings Winner: Mio

Best Innovation for the Post-COVID Workspace Winner: Newline Interactive

Omdia Sessions: The event also featured four sessions with Omdia analysts including Enabling the Future of Hybrid Work and The Future of Customer Journey Orchestration: Building Intelligent, Digital-First Experiences.

Enterprise Connect 2022 will take place March 21-24, 2022, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. For information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Leahy at Michael.Leahy@informa.com.

About Enterprise Connect



