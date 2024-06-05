Enterprise AI Platform Glean Adds Support for Anthropic’s Claude AI Model

Glean’s model-agnostic approach provides businesses their choice of LLMs, offers secure end-to-end deployment on Amazon Bedrock

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glean, the enterprise AI assistant platform, today announced support for Claude, Anthropic’s industry-leading large language model (LLM), using Amazon Bedrock. Glean’s customers can now use Claude 3 Sonnet to power Glean Assistant and generative AI applications they build using Glean Apps and Glean APIs. Claude 3 Sonnet strikes the ideal balance between intelligence and speed—delivering strong performance at a lower cost for enterprise AI workloads.





Glean has seen significant interest in Claude from its enterprise customer base. With this release, companies will be able to easily enable Claude to answer questions, summarize and reason about content, and take action with all of the security, privacy, permissions and compliance capabilities of Glean. Moreover, when using Claude on Amazon Bedrock, customers gain the security advantage of keeping all data within their AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Glean’s proprietary retrieval engine understands enterprises’ unique content, context, and language across all their data. Hundreds of businesses rely on Glean for trusted generative AI answers that abide by real-time permissions and data governance rules. Glean is committed to remaining the open, horizontal choice for enterprise AI, and together with Glean’s RAG-based technology, enterprises will be able to leverage the power of Claude with their internal enterprise data across the SaaS tools they use, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, Figma, GitHub, Jira, Salesforce, and more.

“Magid selected Glean, AWS Bedrock, and Anthropic for their robust capabilities to help us unlock our unparalleled datasets at scale. We are excited about the transformative impact this collaboration will bring,” said Greg Edwards, CIO at Magid.

Multi-LLM support ensures that Glean customers can choose the LLM that best suits their business. As models rapidly improve and evolve, it’s essential for businesses to retain choice and take advantage of innovation across model providers, as well as avoid costly lock-in.

“At Glean, we believe in a model-agnostic approach that gives enterprises the choice of the best LLM for their particular needs,“ said Arvind Jain, co-founder and CEO at Glean. “Anthropic and Glean share a vision of empowering businesses to achieve more with trusted, responsible AI. Our customers expressed significant interest in Claude 3 as they bring generative AI into their businesses, and we’re proud to support the model as the first step in our partnership with Anthropic.”

“Anthropic is delivering advanced AI solutions that drive tangible business value and improve employee and customer experiences,” said Daniel Rosenthal, Global Head of Partnerships at Anthropic. “By integrating Claude into Glean’s platform, we’re providing organizations with powerful language AI capabilities while prioritizing data security, privacy, and ethical AI practices. Claude allows Glean’s customers to leverage their existing data and AI investments more effectively, empowering employees to make informed decisions and focus on high-value work.”

“Amazon Bedrock is the easiest, fastest, and most secure way for customers to build and scale their generative AI applications,” said Atul Deo, general manager of Amazon Bedrock at AWS. “By integrating Claude 3 models via Amazon Bedrock into Glean, customers will now have end-to-end security of their data, all while taking advantage of the infrastructure that AWS provides to support massive enterprise workloads required to accelerate generative AI innovation.”

Glean’s support of Anthropic’s Claude 3 Sonnet is now available to all customers in preview, using Amazon Bedrock.

About Glean:

Glean is the AI assistant platform that connects and understands all your company’s knowledge, to bring you the answers you need. Using its state-of-the-art enterprise search and RAG technology to retrieve the most relevant, up-to-date information for LLMs to use, Glean generates highly personalized answers grounded in your company’s unique enterprise knowledge graph. All answers are secure, private, permissions-aware, and fully referenceable back to source documentation in your enterprise. Using Glean Apps and Glean APIs, businesses can quickly build custom generative AI agents, assistants, and chatbots that automate and proactively engage in everyday work. With over 100 connectors and no need for costly professional services, data training, or manual fine-tuning, Glean delivers turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform. Founded by Arvind Jain (Google Distinguished Engineer, Rubrik Co-founder), T.R. Vishwanath (Microsoft, Meta), Piyush Prahladka (Google, Uber), and Tony Gentilcore (Google), Glean has funding from Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Capital One Ventures, Citi, Coatue, Databricks Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, The Slack Fund, and Workday Ventures.

About Anthropic:

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company based in San Francisco. Our interdisciplinary team has deep experience across machine learning, physics, policy, and product. Together, we create reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, an AI assistant focused on being helpful, harmless, and honest. Learn more about Anthropic at anthropic.com.

