Entera Strengthens Leadership Team With The Hire of Mark Bell as Senior Vice President of Marketing

NEW YORK & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lifeatentera–Entera, the leading SaaS platform for single-family real estate investors, announced today the appointment of Mark Bell as Senior Vice President of Marketing, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Martin Kay. In his role, Bell will lead and grow Entera’s Marketing organization as the company executes on its objective of modernizing the way real estate investors buy, sell and operate single-family homes.

“I am pleased to welcome Mark as our senior marketing leader during an exciting time in Entera’s journey,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Entera. “Mark’s experience in building performance marketing engines across SaaS Analytics platforms will help to both propel us forward faster and create more meaningful engagements with our current customers and new audiences. I’m very optimistic about Entera’s future and all that Mark will contribute to achieving our goals.”

Bell is a SaaS growth marketing executive with over 15 years of experience and a demonstrated track record of success. Bell joins Entera after having held noteworthy leadership positions at several high-growth companies within Fintech, HRtech, and Real Estate Technology. He joins Entera by way of WorkStep where he served as VP of Marketing and oversaw demand generation, media relations, and branding, which are areas of focus for Entera. Previously, he held senior marketing positions at CoEnterprise, Investment Metrics, Real Capital Analytics and eVestment.

“I could not be happier to join Entera at this pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Mark Bell, SVP, Marketing at Entera. “By completing over $4.5 Billion in real estate transactions for some of the largest real estate investors in the world, Entera has amassed an enormous amount of data that enables us to not only design and deploy data-driven solutions, but also provide a great deal of value to our customers and industry. This is in addition to Entera’s already established and successful SaaS + Services business model, which is undoubtedly the result of its phenomenal people, loyal customers, and strong partners.”

About Entera

Entera is the leading SaaS and Services platform for Enterprise and Mid-Market Single Family Investors, empowering them to buy, sell and operate their real estate investments, seamlessly.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Entera’s online marketplace offers the best combination of data, technology, services and expertise to real estate investors. Since its inception in 2018, Entera has transacted on 15,000+ single family homes valued at $4.5B across 29 US markets.

Backed by leading investors Goldman Sachs, Bullpen, and Craft, Entera is helping its clients access, evaluate and transact on over 350,000 properties, scale their operations, make strategic data-driven decisions, and win more often.

