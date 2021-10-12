Entegris to Report Results for Third Quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Participants should dial +1 323-289-6576 or 1-800-437-2398 referencing confirmation code 9127390. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 9127390. The call-in audio replay will be available from 12:00pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Eastern Time (US & Canada) through 12:00pm Saturday, December 4, 2021 Eastern Time (US & Canada).

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

