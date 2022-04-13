Entegris to Report Results for First Quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, before the opening of the market on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants should dial 1-323-794-2588 or 1-888-220-8451 referencing confirmation passcode 7732706. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 7732706. The call-in audio replay will be available from 12:00pm, April 26, 2022, through 12:00pm, June 4, 2022 Eastern Time (US & Canada).

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 6,600 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Contacts

Entegris, Inc.



Bill Seymour



VP of Investor Relations & Treasury



+ 1 952 556 1844



irelations@entegris.com