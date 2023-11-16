Entegris Advances Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy and Sets New Aspirations

2022 CSR report outlines progress and introduces new and updated 2030 goals

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today issued its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Unleashing a World of Possibilities, is available online and provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ continued efforts to advance the company’s CSR strategy across its four key pillars: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability. This year’s report provides an update on Entegris’ progress toward its CSR goals set in 2020 and introduces new and updated 2030 goals including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and landfill waste, and the implementation of an end-of-use circular economy strategy.









“We are proud of the progress we have made on our CSR journey, but we recognize we can do even more,” said Bertrand Loy, president, CEO and chair of the board of directors of Entegris. “We are pleased to share new and updated 2030 goals that take into account our rapid progress and our higher aspirations. These goals will guide us into the future as we continue our mission of using our science-based knowledge and innovation engine to transform the human experience and improve the well-being of our communities.”

In 2022, Entegris made strides in significantly expanding its positive impact across its four pillars—from supporting the next generation of diverse talent to developing critical STEM skills, to ensuring the safety of our team and driving innovations that align closely with future customer needs while also conserving natural resources and protecting the planet. In recognition of these efforts, the company earned a Gold Medal rating from EcoVadis and an A rating from MCSI. The new and updated goals announced in this report reflect the company’s expanded dedication to fostering inclusivity and protecting the environment. Entegris will report progress against these updated goals moving forward.

Highlights of 2022 progress and evolved 2030 goals in the report include:

Innovation:

Allocated 37% of operating expenses to Research & Development (R&D) and aligned 100% of its innovation portfolio to advance the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (U.N. SDGs) and support the advancement of customers’ technology roadmaps.

Going forward, Entegris will invest at least 55% of operating expenditures in R&D and align 100% of its product innovation portfolio to its sustainability pillar goals. The company will also establish an end-of-use, circular economy strategy for major product platforms.

Safety:

90% of employees agreed that Entegris is a safe place to work and 67% of employees proactively reported safety concerns.

Moving forward, the company remains committed to achieving an injury-free work environment and will work toward its goal of creating a culture where at least 95% of employees say Entegris is a safe place to work and 100% participate in proactive safety activities.

Personal Development and Inclusion:

39% of new engineering role hires were filled by women and/or individuals from underrepresented groups.

Entegris and the Entegris Foundation invested $3.4 million through scholarship, internship, and co-op programs helping women and individuals from underrepresented communities gain access to opportunities in science and engineering.

Moving forward, Entegris aims to invest over $35 million in STEM scholarships, internships, co-ops, and rotational programs; strives for over 50% diversity in new engineering roles and 40% diversity in all new leadership roles; and aims to implement career development plans with 80 hours of learning per employee annually.

Sustainability:

Reduced water intensity by 17% and reduced energy by 27% per revenue dollar, compared to the 2020 baselines.

Going forward, Entegris aims to reduce scope 1 and 2 GHG by 42%, decrease water usage by over 50% per Entegris revenue dollar, and reduce landfill waste per revenue dollar by at least 50%.

Entegris’ CSR strategy is aligned with the U.N. SDGs. The company’s reporting approach also follows the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and in this report, aims to further align with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). More information about SASB and TCFD metrics can be found at the end of the report.

About Entegris



Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 9,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to Entegris’ 2030 CSR goals, plans to achieve such goals and reporting related thereto; the focus of Entegris’ engineering, research, and development projects; Entegris’ ability to execute on its business strategies, including with respect to Entegris’ expansion of its presence globally; and other matters. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which that are beyond Entegris’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Entegris’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2023, and in Entegris’ other periodic filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Entegris undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Bill Seymour



VP of Investor Relations, Treasury & Communications



+ 1 952 556 1844



bill.seymour@entegris.com

Media Contact:

Connie Chandler



Senior Director of Corporate Communications



+1 978 436 6546



connie.chandler@entegris.com