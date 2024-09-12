Entegra Culinary Consulting Opens New Location With Expanded Services and Test Kitchen in Richmond, VA

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#entegra–Entegra, a division of Sodexo, is proud to announce the launch of Entegra Culinary Consulting services and a newly upgraded Entegra Performance Kitchen at 2500 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA, 23223. A newly refocused microsite, www.EntegraPS.com/culinary, will support these services and give a full 360-degree view of Entegra’s offerings.

As the world’s largest food GPO with $36 billion in global purchasing power, the added capabilities will strengthen Entegra’s advisory services business, including offering international and agency services for clients and non-clients alike.

“Culinary is a cornerstone of Entegra’s go-to-market strategy,” said Entegra Global CEO Damien Calderini. “It cuts across all of the segments we serve by helping foodservice operators drive performance improvements that increase their profitability while meeting their need to offer unmatched hospitality. Our strong culinary services team is also experienced in working with our supplier partners on product ideation and development.”

Entegra’s expanded consulting services will build upon its strong foundation and history with culinary consulting, advisory services and procurement to help foodservice operators in restaurants, hotels, golf and leisure and senior living communities to deliver cost-effective solutions in their kitchen operations.

In its new location, slated to open early 2025, Entegra Culinary Consulting will launch a newly renovated Entegra Performance Kitchen, where it will host clients in its new space, spanning two floors and roughly 10,000 square feet.

The Entegra Performance Kitchen will host foodservice operators for product cuttings and matchings, menu development, operational management and marketing services. With their expertise in culinary, procurement, performance improvement, data and digital services and supply chain, clients can expect to leverage Entegra’s full suite of services to bring greater savings and operational efficiencies across their businesses.

“Our new home will house our team of culinarians while allowing room for growth as we expand in the future,” said Entegra’s Chef and Head of Culinary, John Csukor. “The new space provides advanced technology in both food and beverage equipment, along with software capabilities. It allows clients to experience all our best technologies and services in action firsthand while meeting with us to improve their foodservice operations.”

The development was created to bring culinary consulting services, resources and work to what was known to Richmond as a food desert. The Entegra Performance Kitchen intends to support the community with culinary experiences for local students.

“Given the first two floors are occupied by a remarkable culinary degree program, we intend to create a strong alliance to give students internships and job opportunities through our global Sodexo reach,” said Chef Csukor.

By focusing on community outreach while creating elevated experiences for its clients, the new location aligns with Entegra’s vision and values of bringing hospitality to life in the restaurant, lodging, senior living, golf and healthcare industries.

About Entegra

Entegra, operating in 10 countries, is the world’s largest food group purchasing organization. Entegra supports the hospitality sector, primarily hotels, restaurants, leisure, and senior living, by providing them with industry-specific saving solutions while improving their operations.

A subsidiary of Sodexo, Entegra helps its clients unlock unlimited performance in their businesses through its unmatched purchasing power, enabled by a comprehensive suite of digital tools, personalized advisory services and corporate social responsibility program.

To learn more, visit www.EntegraPS.com/culinary.

