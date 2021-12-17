Ensuring the Quit Sticks: New Long-Term Study Reveals Pivot Maintains High Smoking Cessation Rates After 3 Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pivot, a digital wellness company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their health, today announced new long-term study results showing 3-year effectiveness of its Pivot smoking cessation program.

Study participants included heavy tobacco users (one pack per day for more than 20 years), most of whom were not ready to quit smoking at study entry. The Pivot program includes a smartphone-based behavioral app, text-based coaching by tobacco treatment specialists, and a carbon monoxide breath sensor for users to track progress when they reduce or quit tobacco.

Early results were previously reported, with 34% of subjects being smoke-free 7 months after initiating the Pivot program. The newly released 3-year follow-up data shows a sustained effect of the program with 33% of subjects being smoke-free.

“Tobacco and nicotine are highly addictive and extremely difficult for most users to quit,” said David S. Utley, M.D., CEO of Pivot. “Our program accepts all tobacco users, no matter how long they have smoked and no matter how interested they are in quitting. We provide all the tools that are proven to help a person quit for good, delivered in a positive motivating user experience.”

Two thirds of study participants were not ready to quit tobacco at study entry. The quit rate was similar between those ready to quit and those not ready to quit. The overall quit rate of 33% compares favorably to other cessation programs, where around 85% who initially quit will relapse back to smoking within a year.

The majority of participants (76%) reported that Pivot helped them with their goals related to smoking and/or helped them successfully quit smoking, while 84% of quitters reported that skills learned in Pivot helped them refrain from smoking.

“These outcomes are significant, particularly considering that most participants were not ready to quit smoking at the start of the study. These results validate Pivot’s long-term performance along the entire spectrum of people ready to quit. The power of smoking is strong, but with the right approach, you don’t have to be immediately ready to quit smoking to have a positive outcome with Pivot,” said Jen Marler M.D., Vice President of Clinical & Medical Affairs at Pivot.

