Enpro to Present at the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President – Finance, will present virtually at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enpro.com.





About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

James Gentile



Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee



Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527



Email: investor.relations@enpro.com