Home Business Wire Enpro to Present at the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference
Business Wire

Enpro to Present at the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President – Finance, will present virtually at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enpro.com.


About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile

Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee

Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

Articoli correlati

Mujin Unveils Innovations for Inbound and Outbound Automation at MODEX

Business Wire Business Wire -
In booth B6023, company to showcase multiple robotics solutions, including TruckBot, working together to create next-gen automation for warehouse...
Continua a leggere

Customer Confidence, Trust in UKG Solutions Drive Strong Results for First-Quarter Fiscal 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all...
Continua a leggere

RFIDKNOW Unveils Innovative and Affordable FlexAntenna

Business Wire Business Wire -
GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology pioneer RFIDKNOW has released its ground-breaking industrial RFID portal, designed to be scalable, robust and easy...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php